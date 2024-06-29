In the Nuh district of Haryana, a case of assault and holding a person hostage at home has emerged in Shah Chaukha village, under the jurisdiction of the Pingwan police station.

According to the victim’s complaint, the police have registered a case under various sections for stopping him in front of their house, taking him hostage inside their home, assaulting him and his friends, and threatening to kill the victims.

The police stated that a case had been registered and the accused would be arrested soon. According to the information, Mausim, a resident of Shah Chaukha, filed a complaint at Pingwan police station.

His name is Haafiz.



He was beaten by Mohammad Zubair and many other muslim men.



His crime? He was listening to DJ.



You wont hear this news because it was a secular crime. pic.twitter.com/hrgHbL6bqP — Facts (@BefittingFacts) June 29, 2024

The complaint stated that on 18th June at midnight, a boy’s wedding was happening in their neighbourhood. He went to see the DJ there along with Kasam and Hafiz. At that moment, Akki his brother Zubair, and other people present started hurling abuses at them upon seeing them.

When Hafiz protested against their abuses, Akki, Zubair, and the others started beating him with the sticks they had in their hands and struck him on the head. As soon as Hafiz was struck on the head, he fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

Mausim stated that when they were taking Hafiz to the hospital for treatment, Ghulam Nabi and others were standing in front of their house. They stopped them on the way and started assaulting them. During this time, they forcibly took Kasam into their house, locked him in a room, and brutally beat him with sticks and rods.

The victims dialled 112 and informed the police, upon which the police arrived at the scene. After considerable efforts, the police opened the main gate of the accused’s house and rescued Kasam who was held captive in a locked room. The police took Kasam, in serious condition, for treatment. During this time, the accused said, “Today the police have saved you, but someday you will be killed.”

The victim reported that Abdul Ghani, Nasruddin, and a dozen other people from the village were present at the scene. During this time, Kasim and Hafiz suffered severe injuries and were taken to the government hospital in Mandi Kheda, where after initial treatment for their serious injuries, they were referred to Nuh Medical College and subsequently referred to PGI Rohtak.

During this time, the victims Kasim and Hafiz stated that the accused are dabangs, aggressive and belligerent individuals, who have been residing in Shah Chokha village for the past 6-7 years after coming from Papara village. They recounted that in Papara village, these suspects had an altercation where they assaulted someone with sticks before relocating to Shah Chokha village, where their reputation for aggressive behaviour is well-known.

During this time, Abdul Ghani, Nasruddin, Umar Mohammad, Amir, Shahid, and others from the village explained that during a nearby wedding where music was playing, these individuals attacked Hafiz with a stick, injuring him for no reason. They added that these people had previously committed murder in a fight in Papara village and proudly displayed their aggressive behavior in Shah Chokha village, stating they moved there after killing someone in Papara village.

The police stated that they had registered a case against Akki, Shakeel, Vakil, Ghulam Nabi, Zubair, Akram, Zahid, Sajid, Dhooli Arshida, and Shahruna under various sections, including charges of assaulting and threatening to kill while holding someone hostage. Further action is being taken in this matter.

A few days earlier, on 21st June, a Hindu family was attacked at their shop in village Akerda of district Nuh, Haryana for voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Lok Sabha elections.