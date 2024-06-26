Wednesday, June 26, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: NIA announces rewards of Rs 10 lakh each for information on 2 accused...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Punjab: NIA announces rewards of Rs 10 lakh each for information on 2 accused wanted in VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar’s murder case

Vikas Prabhakar was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men at his shop in Nangal town in Punjab's Rupnagar district on April 13, 2024. The two assailants entered Bagga's confectionery shop located near the Rupnagar railway station and opened fire at him and then fled from the scene.

ANI
Punjab: Two bike-born assailants murder VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar, probe initiated
VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar
19

 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each against two wanted accused in connection with the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab.

Harjit Singh alias Laddi, son of Kuldip Singh, a resident of Garpadhana village in Punjab’s Nawanshahr, and Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu, son of Sukhvinder Singh, a resident of Yamuna Nagar, Police Station Sadar Jagadhari, Haryana, are absconders in the murder case registered on May 9 this year, the NIA said in a statement.

Vikas Prabhakar was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men at his shop in Nangal town in Punjab’s Rupnagar district on April 13, 2024. The two assailants entered Bagga’s confectionery shop located near the Rupnagar railway station and opened fire at him and then fled from the scene.

The NIA said that the identities of the informants will be kept a secret in their interest. The agency also shared photos of the duo.

Earlier, on April 16, the Rupnagar Police, in a joint operation with the state special operating cell (SSOC) in Mohali, arrested two Pakistani-backed operatives in connection with this high-profile murder case.

With this, the Punjab police claimed to have solved the murder case within three days. “In a major breakthrough, Rupnagar Police, in a joint operation with SSOC #Mohali, has solved the Vikas Prabhakar Murder Case in less than three days with the arrest of 2 operatives of a terror module backed by #Pakistan-based terrorist masterminds,” the Punjab Police posted on social media platform X.

The two were arrested on April 16 with two weapons- 32 bore pistols, 16 live cartridges, one empty used cartridge, and a TVS Jupiter scooty used in the crime.

From the preliminary investigations, it has been revealed that this is a terror module, operated and funded by Foreign-based handlers operating from Portugal and other places, the police added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Kenya: Several dead as Police opens fire on protesters trying to storm Parliament Building while opposing tax hikes

OpIndia Staff -

‘False and misleading’: Indian Railways debunks viral claims that said IRCTC account holders cannot book tickets for people with different surnames

OpIndia Staff -

Constitution copy Rahul Gandhi flashes at everyone was conceptualised by someone who was against OBC reservations: Read about SC Adv Gopal Sankaranarayanan

OpIndia Staff -

Aam Aadmi Party’s Saurabh Bhardwaj raises questions on judiciary after stay on AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s bail, says that Court was prejudiced

OpIndia Staff -

MP: Muslim man pronounces triple talaq to his wife for voting BJP in Lok Sabha elections

OpIndia Staff -

Asaduddin Owaisi raises pro-Palestine slogan inside Parliament while taking oath as an MP, defends it before media

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai: Amir arrested for molesting a Hindu minor girl after luring her into a relationship, booked under POCSO and other IPC sections

OpIndia Staff -

Pune: Ismail Riyaz Shaikh fatally stabs a 60-year-old man in Yerawada over interfaith relationship of victim’s son with his sister

OpIndia Staff -

‘Temples meant for deities, not individuals considered godmen’: Petition before Madras HC to remove Sai Baba idols from Tamil Nadu HR&CE temples

OpIndia Staff -

‘Look at us, cameras on us, ignore the public’: How AAP leaders, from Kejriwal to Atishi all thrive on narcissistic media hogging and blame...

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com