Friday, June 21, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPakistan: Islamist mob burns tourist alive over allegation that he desecrated Quran, drags victim...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistan: Islamist mob burns tourist alive over allegation that he desecrated Quran, drags victim out of the police station and lynches him

The Swat police had initially taken the 'blasphemy accused' into its custody. However, the frenzied Muslim mob charged at the police station, dragged out the victim and took him away.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan: Islamist mob burns tourist alive over allegation that he desecrated Quran, drags victim out of the police station and lynches him
Lynching of tourist by Islamists in Swat, images via X
17

On Thursday (20th June) night, a mob of frenzied Muslims lynched a man after accusing him of desecrating the Quran in the Madyan area in Swat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

As per reports, the victim was a native of Sialkot district in Punjab province of Pakistan and had been on a visit to Swat as a tourist. The Muslim mob alleged that he set fire to some pages of the Quran and used it as a pretext to carryout his lynching.

It must be mentioned that the Swat police had initially taken the ‘blasphemy accused’ into its custody to prevent any untoward law and order. However, the frenzied mob charged at the police station dragged out the victim and took him away.

While speaking about the matter to Dawn, Swat District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah Khan informed, “People set fire to the police station and a mobile vehicle.” A total of 8 people were injured during the attack.

The victim was then lynched and his body was set on fire (torched). A video of the disturbing incident went viral on social media on Thursday (June 20th night).

Following the incident, a heavy police force was deployed in Madyan area to pacify the situation and bring law and order under control. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has taken cognisance of the matter and appealed to the Muslims to maintain peace.

He has also summoned a report on this matter and directed SDPO Dr Zahidullah Khan to control the situation immediately.

Christian man killed by Muslim mob in Sialkot

In May this year, an elderly Christian man named Nazir Masih was lynched by a frenzied Muslim mob over dubious allegations of Toheen-e-Mazhab (blasphemy). The incident took place in Mujahid Colony in Sargodha city in Punjab province of Pakistan.

The Muslim mob vandalised Masih’s house, looted his factory and set him ablaze over rumours that he burnt pages of the Quran. In reality, the victim was acting out of goodwill and that cost him his life.

While speaking about the matter to Swarajya, the nephew of the victim Tariq Sajid said that a massive storm swept through their neighbourhood in the intervening night between 24th May and 25th May.

As a result, debris accumulated on the street in Mujahid Colony and made it difficult for people to commute. The elderly Christian man swept the street and collected the garbage near an electricity pole, without knowing that it contained a box full of pages from the Quran.

Nazir Masih then set the garbage on fire. A Muslim passerby saw the victim burning the debris and concluded that he intentionally burnt the holy Islamic text. This gave rise to a rumour that the Christian man deliberately committed blasphemy.

Sajid told Swarajya, “My uncle was only trying to do a good deed by cleaning the street, but see what it did to him.” He added that the contents of the box (known as Muqaddas Quran) must have accidentally fallen into the trash during the storm.

Reportedly, the radical Islamist outfit Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) put up boxes on street corners across Pakistan so that people can keep discarded holy texts in them instead of garbage bin.

According to Sajid, a jealous woman must have triggered the Muslim mob by falsely accusing Nazir Masih, a well-to-do Christian, of blasphemy.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsswat, lynching, blasphemy, pakistan
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Dharmendra Pradhan announces high-level committee to probe issues pertaining to NTA, says NEET-UG paper leak in Bihar is isolated incident

ANI -
“We are committed to holding zero-error exams, and a high-level committee is being formed to improve NTA functioning," Education minster Dharmendra Pradhan said
Crime

Kannada superstar Darshan admits to paying Rs 30 lakh to co-accused for cover up of the inhumane torture and brutal murder of his fan...

OpIndia Staff -
“Darshan, who is accused number 2 (A2) in the case, has in his voluntary statement to police said that he had given Rs 30 lakh to Pradosh (A14) to dispose of the body, and for the expenditure that would cost...for persons to carry out this task, and to ensure that his name doesn't come out anywhere, the police said.

Eid 2024 in 10 incidents: How the Islamic festival was used to unleash insult, violence against Hindus, desecrate Temples and more

OpIndia Impact: Nuh Police files FIR after OpIndia’s news goes viral, assures justice to Dalit couple who were assaulted by Zubair, Ansar, Imtiyaz and...

Nine major Indian ports, 4 of which have been developed by Adani Ports, ranked in the Global top 100 by World Bank

Aligarh: How Islamists are twisting a case where a thief was beaten into a case of ‘lynching of a Muslim by Hindutva mob’

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com