Swati Maliwal assault case: Court extends Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar’s judicial custody till July 6

He was remanded to judicial custody on May 31 after his interrogation in AAP MP Swati Maliwal's alleged assault case. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal extended judicial custody till July 6.

ANI
Swati Maliwal Bibhav Kumar
Swati Maliwal (L), Bibhav Kumar (R) (File photo)
3

Delhi’s Tis Hazari court on Saturday extended Judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar for the next 14 days. He was produced through video conferencing (vc) after the expiry of judicial custody.

Advocate Karan Sharma counsel for the accused appeared through video conferencing.

The court has directed to produce the accused through video conferencing on the next date of hearing.

Earlier, an order was passed by the court in application of the accused seeking direction to produce him through video conferencing due to safety and security reasons.

He was arrested on May 18 by Delhi Police. A case was registered by Delhi police after receiving a complaint from Swati Maliwal on May 16. The incident of the alleged assault occurred on May 13.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

