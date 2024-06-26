In a case of grooming Jihad in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, a Muslim youth named Azim Ali allegedly forced a Hindu girl to convert to Islam and perform Nikah with him. The accused force-fed meat to the victim along with forcibly taking her to Dargahs and reading Islamic texts. As the Hindu victim refused to do so, Azim Ali thrashed her.

On 25th June, the victim lodged a complaint at the Kotwali Nagar police station against accused Azim Ali. In her complaint, the victim stated that when she was 17, a 24-year-old Azim Ali, who resided in her neighbourhood, lured her into his love trap. Azim blackmailed the girl with obscene pictures and videos, and he raped her multiple times.

Azim took the victim around a year ago, threatening to kill her and make her obscene video viral. When the girl’s father filed a police report, Azim and his father Shakir Ali pressured her and convinced her to give a statement in their favour. Among the five accused in the case, accused Shakir Ali is a chemist by profession.

Once the victim’s statement was recorded in court, Azim Ali took her to his house, where Azim Ali, his father Shakir Ali, mother Reshma, brother Nadeem Ali, and sister Saima started pressing the victim to renounce Hinduism and convert to Islam. The accused Muslim family coerced the victim who is a strict vegetarian, to cook and eat meat.

संदर्भित प्रकरण में पीडिता की लिखित तहरीर के आधार पर थाना कोतवाली पर भादवि व विधि विरुद्ध धर्म परिवर्तन अधिनियम के अन्तर्गत दिनाँक 25.6.2024 को विपक्ष अज़ीम आदि के विरूद्ध अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है । अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यावही प्रचलित है। — Budaun Police (@budaunpolice) June 26, 2024

The woman also alleged in her complaint that she was forced to wear Islamic attire and read Islamic books. She was taken to the tombs against her will. When the girl objected, she was held captive in a room and brutally assaulted. In addition, the victim was left famished for a very long time.



A few days later, the accused Azim forcibly converted the Hindu girl to Islam and performed Nikah with her. After the nikah, the girl was given the name Mayra. On Monday, the 24th of June, Azim, his mother, father, and brothers began assaulting the victim. They were outraged because the victim did not observe Islamic norms.

The victim managed to escape the accused’s captivity and reached the police station late at night. She informed the police about her ordeal and sought stern punishment against the perpetrators. The police have registered an FIR based on the victim’s complaint against Azim and his family members.



The accused persons have been booked under Sections 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3/5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021. OpIndia has obtained a copy of the complaint. Meanwhile, Badaun police stated the case is being investigated, and further necessary action is underway.