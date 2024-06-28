A horrific incident of love jihad has come to light in the Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim man named Salman Rain faked his identity to marry a 28-year-old Hindu woman and then converted her forcibly to Islam. Furthermore, his father and his brother also raped her. She eventually went to the police for assistance after he began to molest her underage daughter.

The victim, a resident of Lucknow stated that the accused drives an e-rickshaw. He became friends with her in 2009 after keeping his identity hidden. He then seduced her in his trap and established a physical relationship with her as well as recorded an explicit video of her. The culprit then called her to court in 2011 to marry him where she learned about the truth upon reaching there and refused to tie the knot with him. However, he threatened to defame her by sharing her video online after which she had no choice but to relent to his demand.

She further revealed that when she reached her in-laws’ house after the wedding she was pressured to change her religion. She tried to protest but was assaulted by them. The perpetrator’s father and brother even gang-raped her. She also had to undergo multiple abortions during her time there. She has three daughters and the eldest one is 12-years-old. She disclosed that her spouse and his family members targeted the little girl with their evil intentions. Therefore, she somehow managed to reach the Mohanlalganj police station but didn’t receive any help. Afterwards, she met with the Police Commissioner of Lucknow and narrated her ordeal.

The Mohanlalganj police station registered a case against the offender on the instruction of the senior official and apprehended him. He was then presented before the court and sent to prison. The authorities have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused’s brother and father.