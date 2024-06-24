Monday, June 24, 2024
HomeNews ReportsGermany: Woman sentenced to prison for 'offending' convicted child rapist, who got away with...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Germany: Woman sentenced to prison for ‘offending’ convicted child rapist, who got away with probation

The 20-year-old woman had called the convicted child rapist a 'dishonourable rapist pig' and 'disgusting miscarriage.'

OpIndia Staff
Germany: Woman sentenced to prison for 'offending' convicted child rapist, who got away with probation
Protestors against sexual assault on women in 2016 in Germany, image via Roberto Pfeil/ AFP
31

On Tuesday (18th June), a woman was convicted by a court in Germany for ‘offending’ a migrant, who was involved in the gang rape of a minor girl.

The Background of the Controversy

The case dates back to 19th September 2020 when a 15-year-old girl was gang raped in Hamburg city park in Northern Germany. The victim was heavily intoxicated at that time.

Four sexual predators took her to a nearby bush and took turns to rape her. The minor girl was then preyed upon by two other men who took advantage of her vulnerable state.

The rapists then called in other men to rape the victim in the Hamburg city park. The 15-year-old was subsequently raped for the third time by one man and then by 3 others for the fourth time in one night.

She later managed to escape the crime scene and seek assistance from people, who then called the police. The victim now suffers from PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder).

Justice delayed and denied

A total of 11 people were charged for the gang rape of the 15-year-old. However, two of them got away due to a lack of DNA evidence. The police were able to extract DNA evidence in the case of the remaining 9 accused.

However, the court handed 8 of them ‘probation’ ranging from 1-2 years. Only one of the accused was sentenced to a youth prison for two years and nine months without parole.

Interestingly, none of the rapists were of German origin. The ethnicity of the convicts included Polish, Egyptian, Libyan, Kuwaiti, Iranian, Armenian, Afghan, Syrian, and Montenegrin.

Woman sentenced for offending rapist

Following outrage over the brutal rape of a 15-year-old and the lenient nature of the sentencing by the court, the phone number and identity of one of the rapists were leaked on the social media platform Snapchat.

On learning about the matter, an angry 20-year-old woman dropped a message on the rapist’s number and labelled him a ‘dishonourable rapist pig’ and a ‘disgusting miscarriage.’

“Aren’t you ashamed when you look in the mirror?” she had texted the criminal. However, in a turn of events, the rape convict filed a complaint with the police who then booked the 20-year-old woman for making ‘harmful comments.’

On Tuesday (18th June), a court found the woman guilty and sentenced her to a weekend in prison for offending the convicted rapist, who got away with probation.

The police are now investigating 140 other people who made insulting remarks towards the criminal.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termshamburg city park rape case 2020, germany rape case outrage
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Outcry on thief Aurangzeb’s thrashing, silence on Dalit youth’s stabbing by Shahzad: Aligarh’s two cases exposes liberal hypocrisy

राहुल पाण्डेय -
Nakul's brother said, "All the leaders went there with the special community. No one came with me. They even threw stones, but we didn't. Is all the pain only theirs? Do we not have any pain and distress?"
News Reports

‘Sikhism does not indulge in superstitions or torturous physical exercises for spiritual gain’: Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib on Yoga at Harmandir Sahib

OpIndia Staff -
Jathedar Singh Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh of Shri Akal Takht Sahib said "Sikhism is a pure and unique religion, and some forces are deliberately spreading false propaganda about it. He asserted that Sikhism does not abandon its surrounding society nor indulge in superstitious practices like awakening horoscopes or performing torturous physical exercises for spiritual gain."

‘Myanmar nationals have outnumbered locals’: Tribe in Manipur raises alarm over illegal settlements, Assam Rifles clarifies

Jodhpur violence: Police recover two trolleys of stones on rooftops in riot-hit area, FIR against 65, 51 arrested so far

Russia: Terrorists attack synagogues and churches, kill 15 in Muslim-majority Dagestan. Here is what we know so far

Gujarat: Vadodara Police gives protection to Archana Makwana, who is receiving death threats after SGPC filed case against her for Yoga at Golden Temple...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com