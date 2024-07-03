Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Updated:

Over 11,000 FIRs, 500 arrests, govt efforts for amicable solution and more: Here is what PM Modi assured Rajya Sabha on Manipur

OpIndia Staff
(Image Source - ANI)
12

On Wednesday (3rd July), Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the Rajya Sabha that the government is taking comprehensive measures to bring and maintain peace and normalcy in Manipur which witnessed ethnic tensions and large-scale violence last year. He also stressed that those elements that are trying to inflame the situation in Manipur, will be rejected by the state. PM Modi highlighted that despite being a small state, viz-a-viz, number of FIRs in a region, over 11,000 FIRs have been registered in Manipur and over 500 accused have been arrested since the violence broke out last year.


Addressing the Upper House, PM Modi said, “I have comprehensibly addressed the house last time on the issue of Manipur, I want to reiterate that the government is actively working to bring normalcy to Manipur. In the incidents that took place there, over 11,000 FIRs have been registered in Manipur, which otherwise is a small state. Over 500 accused have been arrested. We have to accept the fact that incidents of violence have been constantly decreasing which means that it is becoming possible to have faith and trust in peace.

Today, schools, colleges, and other institutions are functioning as usual in most parts of Manipur. Just like the country, Manipur too conducted examinations and it has continued its developmental story. Central and state governments are holding talks with all stakeholders for peace and amicable solutions and are making all efforts for that. It is a major work to bring together smaller units and it is being done in a peaceful manner.” 

PM Modi also highlighted that, unlike the previous governments, several Ministers and senior officials camped in the violence-torn state and held discussions with all stakeholders to find amicable solutions.

“Unlike previous governments, the Home Minister has stayed there for days and the MoS Home Ministry has camped there for weeks. They have gone there regularly to bring together all stakeholders. Apart from political leadership, concerned higher officials in the government have also visited there and have been in touch with people there,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also assured all assistance to the state which is currently facing the threats of flood.

PM Modi added, “Currently, Manipur is also facing the threat of floods, The Central government is fully cooperating with the state government and today, two teams of the NDRF have reached there.”

He urged the House to rise above politics to cooperate in bringing normalcy and also warned elements that are trying to inflame situation there, he categorically asked them to stop such acts and noted that they will eventually be rejected by Manipur.

PM Modi said, “All of us, rising above politics, should cooperate to bring normalcy there, it is our duty. All those elements who are trying to inflame the situation in Manipur, I am alerting them to stop these acts, one day will come and Manipur will reject such people.”

He emphasised that there has been a history of conflicts and ethnic tensions in the state which has been marked with challenges that forced previous governments to impose Presidential rule, ten times.

He added, “Those who know the history of Manipur and the timeline of the incidents, they know Manipur has a long history of struggle whose roots are very deeply entrenched. Congress should not forget that for these reasons, ten times presidential rule have been imposed on this small region, there must have been some challenges there..and this didn’t have during our tenure. Yet for political benefit, there are things being done there. In 1993, Manipur witnessed similar but intense developments which ran for five years. “

He concluded by urging, “We have to work with great concern and want to take cooperation of all those who want to cooperate. We are making great efforts to bring and maintain peace and normalcy.”

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

