In a disturbing incident, two bridges in Saran district collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the state of Bihar. Now there are 9 such incidents reported in the last 15 days in the state. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported in the latest incidents of bridge collapse. As per the reports, both the bridges that collapsed on July 3rd were constructed over the Gandaki River.

The collapse of both bridges has reportedly hampered the connection between multiple villages, hurting local businesses and also hampering access to critical services such as schools and hospitals. One of the bridges that collapsed yesterday was built in the year 2004 near a British-era bridge.

Image- Daini kBhasker

Locals stated that riverbank cleaning was underway, and once completed, water was dumped into the river, coinciding with the bridge collpase. People who were present at the spot captured the incident on their cell phones and posted it on social media.

The second bridge, also on the Gandaki River, is said to be over 100 years old and collapsed due to excessive rain during the monsoon season. Given this, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court demanding a structural audit of the bridges built in the state. 12 bridges have collapsed in the last two years in Bihar, posing danger to the lives of civilians.

A two-person team, led by the Sub-Divisional Officer and an engineer from the Flood Department, has been constituted to investigate the incident. Saran District Magistrate Aman Sameer remarked that the team will submit their views within 24 hours, following which a complete report will be provided to the state government.

Several similar incidents of bridge collapse have happened in districts like Madhubani, Siwan, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj recently. A small bridge connecting several villages with Mahrajganj in the district’s Deoria block also collapsed on July 3rd.

“The incident took place around 5 am. As per initial information, the bridge was constructed in 1982-83. Repair work was going on the bridge for the last few days,” Deputy Development Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said confirming the incident.

On June 22nd, a portion of a bridge collapsed in the Darounda area of Siwan. This came 4 days after a bridge collapse was reported from the Araria district.

On June 18, a large segment of an 182-meter bridge fell in Sikti, Araria. The bridge, built for Rs 12 crore, had recently been completed. Only approach roads on either side had to be built before its opening.

On March 22nd, one labourer was killed and eight others injured when three slabs of an under-construction bridge over the Kosi River in Supaul collapsed. The 10.5-kilometer-long bridge, valued at more than Rs 1,200 crore, is to be built between Bakour in Supaul and Bheja in Madhubani.

The state has also issued red alerts in around 17 cities given heavy rainfall. People in the state have been advised to stay at their homes.