Monday, July 1, 2024
‘My sisters are trying to jail my husband on false rape cases’: Muslim woman who married Hindu man pleads for help, says her family is threatening her

The woman mentioned in the complaint that her sisters and maternal uncle had been threatening her for her marriage to a Hindu.

Delhi: Muslim woman willingly marries Hindu, converts; Police call false kidnapping, rape accusations by sisters Mariya and Aisha 'baseless', details
Image- swarajyamag
10

On 25th June, a Muslim woman from the national capital who willingly converted to Hinduism after her marriage to a Hindu individual sought help from the local police administration saying that her sisters and maternal uncles were threatening her. The woman reached the Netaji Subhash Place police station last week. She submitted her court affidavits, wedding documents, and photos proving that she had married a Hindu individual by her own will.

As per the exclusive report by Swarajya’s Swati Goel Sharma, the woman mentioned in the complaint that her sisters and maternal uncle had been threatening her for her marriage to a Hindu. She also said that they were making attempts to falsely implicate her husband in a fake rape case.

The woman got married to a Hindu last year against the will of her sisters, Mariya and Aisha, and other relatives after which the latter began to threaten her. The woman filed the current complaint after her sisters barged into her home on 24th June and threatened her to break her marriage with the Hindu man. They also asked her to return to her family.

The woman however mentioned that she was in a healthy relationship with the Hindu man for two years after which she decided to marry him last year. She also said that she had converted her religion to Hinduism by her own will and nobody forced her to do so. She also submitted a court affidavit revealing the same.

Earlier, she said that she did not live with her husband hoping that she would convince her sisters first and then shift to take over her married life. However, her sisters refused to accept the duo’s marriage. Instead, they began threatening her and her husband. The woman’s father died when she was three years old, leaving her to be raised by her mother. She also has a brother who works in Dubai and is ignorant of her marriage.

The woman said that she met the Hindu man through a mutual friend and has always liked Hindu culture. She dated her husband for around 2 years after which they decided to marry each other. Meanwhile, after her sisters knew about their interfaith marriage they began falsely accusing her husband of kidnapping and rape, just to disrupt her marriage.

The police notified the woman’s family that their charges of kidnapping against the Hindu man were baseless. However, her sisters privately threatened her with fake charges if she did not leave her husband, as per the report.

The couple also recorded a social media post in which they mentioned that they married each other because they loved each other and that the woman has accepted the Hindu religion of her own will.

