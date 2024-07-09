In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, an IT student and her family shifted to another colony after persistent harassment by a Muslim youth named Adnan. However, the accused followed the victim to her new residence and continued to harass her to accept his advances. When the victim’s father and brother reached Adnan’s house on Friday (5th July) to confront the accused, the duo were attacked by Adnan’s brother Arshad with an iron rod.

Subsequently, the victim’s family contacted Bajrang Dal and filed a complaint against the accused persons. The local police have booked the accused duo under sections of molestation and assault.

The IT student told the police that she resided in Gurukul Colony in the Rau area, where the accused Adnan used to stalk her and also sought her mobile number. Upon refusing, he threatened to hurl acid at the victim. After this, the victim informed her father about how Adnan was harassing her. Subsequently, the victim’s father spoke to Adnan’s father about this, who assured to send Adnan away from the area. However, Adnan’s misdeeds continued. Frustrated over this, the victim and her family shifted to another colony. Soon after, Adnan found out her new address and reached there as well.

On Friday, the victim informed the police that when she boarded a city bus to reach her coaching in Navlakha, accused Adnan started following her. When she reached her coaching, the accused forcibly held the victim’s hand and began pressurising her to talk to him. “When I took out my phone to call my father, Adnan ran away,” the victim said.

After returning to her home, the victim informed her father and brother about the incident, who then went to Adnan’s house. Here they met Adnan’s brother Arshad, who brutally attacked the father-son duo with an iron rod.

Later, the victim’s family reached out to Bajrang Dal activist Ram Dangi and others for help. The Hindu activists then nabbed Adnan and Arshad and turned them over to the police. The police registered an FIR against Adnan and Arshad under BNS sections of molestation and assault. The police are currently interrogating the accused Muslim youths.