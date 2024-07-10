Thursday, July 11, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPakistan-based banned terror outfit LeT behind the Reasi terror attack, NIA reveals
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan-based banned terror outfit LeT behind the Reasi terror attack, NIA reveals

On June 9, nine people were killed and 41 injured when terrorists opened fire at a 53-seater bus, which was on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

OpIndia Staff
Reasi terror attack: massive search operation launched for terrorists
Visuals from the Reasi terror attack, images via ANI
53

The National Investigation Agency, which is investigating the terror attack in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, has established that handlers of the Pakistan-based banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were involved in the ambush.

Media outlets on Tuesday, July 9, cited NIA authorities as stating that the interrogation of the arrested accused Hakam Khan alias Hakin Din has revealed that LeT was behind last month’s attack on a pilgrimage bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi.

According to NIA officials, the attack on the bus may have involved at least three terrorists. They added that Hakam Khan revealed during the interrogation that he provided shelter, logistics and food to the terrorists.

The officials added that the terrorists engaged in the attack had stayed with Khan at least on three separate occasions since June 1 and that Khan had also assisted and even accompanied the terrorists as they conducted a recce of the area.

The role of two Pakistan-based LeT commanders, Saifullah alias Sajid Jutt and Abu Qatal alias Qatal Sindhi, who may have served as the attackers’ handlers, have also come to light during Khan’s interrogation, the official said.

The NIA searched five locations on June 30 in connection with hybrid terrorists and their overground workers based on information provided by Khan.

Notably, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation into the Reasi terror attack case on June 15 on orders from the Union Home Ministry.

On June 13, as many as 50 people were detained in connection with the recent terrorist attack on a pilgrims’ bus in the Kanda area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi. The SSP also revealed that the search operations were extended to Arnas and Mahore to uncover more evidence and apprehend any terrorists in hiding.

On June 9, nine people were killed and 41 injured when terrorists opened fire at a 53-seater bus, which was on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. This caused the bus to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge in Reasi.

The Reasi attack was followed by two other back-to-back terror attacks in the valley, the Kathua terror attack and the Doda terror attack.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com