In the Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim woman named Sarvari Begum who married a Hindu man named Nitin Awasthi has been allegedly receiving death threats from her family members. The matter pertains to the Khiron Police Station precinct wherein a Nihastha village resident Hindu man and a Muslim woman fell in love and performed a court marriage in Raebareli.

The Muslim woman said that her family assaulted her for marrying a Hindu man. Sarvari Begum added that the local Muslims asked her not to reside in the locality since she had married a Hindu man and threatened to kill her. When she approached the police station for help, they allegedly imposed a challan on the couple under section 151. The Muslim woman said that the duo performed a court marriage on 28th May 2024 and had the marriage documents.

"Maine Hindu Se Shadi Ki.. Isliye Mere Kapde Faad Diye.. Aur Fir Mujhe Muhalle Mein Ghumaya."



– Muslim woman makes sensational allegations against her own community in a video while demanding security.



Entire mainstream media, suo moto courts go into selective hibernation.… pic.twitter.com/l7dERfe5BB — Treeni (@TheTreeni) June 30, 2024

Sarvari further claimed that local Muslim residents tore her clothes and paraded her in the area after she married Awasthi. The victim added that she wants to live peacefully with her Hindu husband, however, wherever she goes the Islamists thrash her and abuse her. She demanded police protection and met the Superintendent of Police on Sunday (30th June). The SP, she claimed, returned her to the local police station. The Muslim woman alleged that the local police were not paying heed to their grievance.

Meanwhile, Nitin Awasthi said that when he tried to save Sarvari from the attack by the woman’s cousins and local Muslims, he was also chased. Awasthi said that the sons of Sarvari’s sister, Alsama, Sarvar, Irfan, Toufeeq, and Javed among others are involved in attacking the couple. The couple are getting death threats from the Muslim woman’s family.

Police say it is ‘land dispute’

The Police, however, have refuted the claims made by the couple. Responding to an X post, Raebareli Police said that the allegations made in the case have been found “false and baseless” in the initial investigation. The police added that it appears to be a matter of land dispute and the Lalganj Police’s area officer has been directed to conduct an investigation.

उक्त प्रकरण में अब तक की जांच में लगाए गए आरोप असत्य व निराधार पाए गए हैं। प्रथम दृष्ट्या जमीनी विवाद संबंधी बात प्रकाश में आ रही है। विस्तृत जांच हेतु क्षेत्राधिकारी लालगंज को निर्देशित किया गया है। — Raebareli Police (@raebarelipolice) June 30, 2024

“The allegations made in the above case have been found to be false and baseless in the investigation so far. Prima facie, a matter related to land dispute is coming to light. Area Officer Lalganj has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation,” Raebareli police posted.