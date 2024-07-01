Monday, July 1, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUP: Muslim woman claims her family is abusing, giving death threats after she married...
News Reports
Updated:

UP: Muslim woman claims her family is abusing, giving death threats after she married a Hindu man, police say it a matter of land dispute

Meanwhile, Nitin Awasthi said that when he tried to save Sarvari from the attack by the woman’s cousins and local Muslims, he was also chased.

OpIndia Staff
(Image: PublicTV)
7

In the Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim woman named Sarvari Begum who married a Hindu man named Nitin Awasthi has been allegedly receiving death threats from her family members. The matter pertains to the Khiron Police Station precinct wherein a Nihastha village resident Hindu man and a Muslim woman fell in love and performed a court marriage in Raebareli.

The Muslim woman said that her family assaulted her for marrying a Hindu man. Sarvari Begum added that the local Muslims asked her not to reside in the locality since she had married a Hindu man and threatened to kill her. When she approached the police station for help, they allegedly imposed a challan on the couple under section 151. The Muslim woman said that the duo performed a court marriage on 28th May 2024 and had the marriage documents.

Sarvari further claimed that local Muslim residents tore her clothes and paraded her in the area after she married Awasthi. The victim added that she wants to live peacefully with her Hindu husband, however, wherever she goes the Islamists thrash her and abuse her. She demanded police protection and met the Superintendent of Police on Sunday (30th June). The SP, she claimed, returned her to the local police station. The Muslim woman alleged that the local police were not paying heed to their grievance.

Meanwhile, Nitin Awasthi said that when he tried to save Sarvari from the attack by the woman’s cousins and local Muslims, he was also chased. Awasthi said that the sons of Sarvari’s sister, Alsama, Sarvar, Irfan, Toufeeq, and Javed among others are involved in attacking the couple. The couple are getting death threats from the Muslim woman’s family.

Police say it is ‘land dispute’

The Police, however, have refuted the claims made by the couple. Responding to an X post, Raebareli Police said that the allegations made in the case have been found “false and baseless” in the initial investigation. The police added that it appears to be a matter of land dispute and the Lalganj Police’s area officer has been directed to conduct an investigation.

“The allegations made in the above case have been found to be false and baseless in the investigation so far. Prima facie, a matter related to land dispute is coming to light. Area Officer Lalganj has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation,” Raebareli police posted.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bengal police threatens action for tweets on the Taliban style flogging of a woman: X users get notices, including for a post about Rajdeep...

OpIndia Staff -

‘My sisters are trying to jail my husband on false rape cases’: Muslim woman who married Hindu man pleads for help, says her family...

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal police heard expressing fear over ‘attack on police station’ after arrest of Tajmul Haque who flogged woman in Taliban style

OpIndia Staff -

Another major event in Canada honouring Khalistani terrorists Talwinder Parmar and Nijjar: Read how mayor of Calgary, the location of the ‘event’, are linked...

Anurag -

‘Unsocial, loose character’: TMC MLA Hamidul Rehman justifies Taliban-style public flogging of woman in ‘Muslim Rashtra’ within West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita comes into effect from today: First FIR against Bihari street vendor in Kamla Market, Delhi

ANI -

Uttarakhand: Amjad poses as Hindu to trap a Hindu girl, coaxes her to steal jewellery and cash and elope with him, FIR filed on...

OpIndia Staff -

Amritpal Singh’s aide in jail Daljit Singh Kalsi to contest by-polls from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab, third Khalistani in Dibrugarh jail to announce...

OpIndia Staff -

“I will cut you and your parents in pieces and throw them away”: Collegemate Armaan Ansari abducts and rapes Dalit LLB student, issues death...

OpIndia Staff -

Falcon 9 rocket copy Tianlong-3 being developed by Chinese aerospace company escapes from test pad during static-fire test, crashes and explodes

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com