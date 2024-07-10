The West Bengal police have detained the person who shared the disturbing video allegedly showing Jayanta Singh, a close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, violently attacking a woman with his gang. The incident which is believed to have taken place at the Taltala Club in Ariadaha reportedly happened in February 2021.

On July 10, Wednesday, BJP leader Amit Malviya took to X to inform that the whistleblower Subham, who goes by X handle @subhsays, who was allegedly the first to share the video, was detained by the WB police. The action against Subham was taken for sharing the ‘old video’ of the brutal assault.

Malviya informed that the police asked Subham to report to the police station in the middle of the night for some discussion. Upon reaching, Subham was detained and taken to the police station for questioning.

The BJP leader expressed disbelief that the WB police, working at the behest of CM Mamata Banerjee, deemed it right to take action on the whistleblower instead of arresting the goons seen savagely thrashing a girl in the video.

Earlier in the evening, around 9:45pm, @WBPolice called @subhsays, who lives in Rampurhat, part of Birbhum district, and asked him to report to the police station in the middle of the night, for a discussion. They have now detained him and taken to the police station for… https://t.co/15iETpQpQo — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 9, 2024

“Earlier in the evening, around 9:45pm, @WBPolice called @subhsays, who lives in Rampurhat, part of Birbhum district, and asked him to report to the police station in the middle of the night, for a discussion. They have now detained him and taken to the police station for questioning. This midnight operation is at the behest of Mamata Banerjee. Instead of acting against criminals, who brutalised the woman in Ariadaha (Taltala Club), Mamata Banerjee’s police is targeting the whistleblower. @India_NHRC and Calcutta High Court should take suo-motto cognisance,” wrote the BJP leader.

Yesterday (July 9, Tuesday), the Barrackpore police had taken to X to inform that the video in circulation was an old one from 2021. They also claimed that two persons had been arrested in connection with the incident.

BKP PC has taken note of an old video now in circulation on social media involving assault on a girl.A suo motu criminal case has been started.All legal actions against persons seen in video(2 among them are already in custody)are being taken. @WBPolicehttps://t.co/FEJ8SaiXez — Barrackpore Police (@bkpcitypolice) July 9, 2024

According to reports, the police so far have identified eight persons in the video and the arrested ones are Guddu and Jugga. Jayant, who is not seen in the clip, has also been named in the FIR.

On July 8, outrage spread on social media following the emergence of a disturbing video. The graphic footage depicted Singh and his accomplices savagely beating the young woman, prompting widespread condemnation and serious concerns about women’s safety in the state. The purported video rapidly went viral on social media, fueling public anger and demands for justice.

In Ariadaha a mother- son duo is beaten on road by goon named Jayanta Singh



1-Singh with TMC MLA Madan Mitra



2-With Meghna Mitra,TMC councilor and daughter in law of Madan Mitra (2)



Bangla Pokkho that harasses unarmed non bengali street vendors won't say anything on this! pic.twitter.com/cvXi91kztN — Subham. (@subhsays) July 2, 2024

The goon, identified as Jayanta Singh, is reportedly a close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra.

After the video of the incident went viral, TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta took to Twitter to claim that the incident had occurred in March 2021. He further said that the accused was Jayant Singh and two of the people visible in the horrific video are currently behind bars.