On the night of the 25th of September the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, was desecrated with anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti. This act of vandalism came just days after a similar incident occurred at the BAPS Mandir on Long Island, New York. It is being alleged that Khalistani extremists were behind this anti-Hindu hate crime.

Hateful slogans such as “Hindus go back”, “Modi=Hitler”, “Modi-Dr Jaishankar are terrorists”, “Modi Hindu Go Back”, and “F$%k Modi” were spray-painted on the Hindu temple in Sacramento, causing concern in the local Hindu community. The local Hindu community condemned this hate crime and sought action against those behind it.

#Breaking | HAF offices are confirming authenticity of this video that Sacramento’s @BAPS_PubAffairs temple was just attacked, once again with hateful anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti.



This outbreak of #Hinduphobia, two days after the @FBI hate crime report release, requires… https://t.co/IY73a8j1wV — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) September 25, 2024

In an official statement, Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) condemned the anti-Hindu hate crime and said that they are working with the local law enforcement authorities on this incident. In addition, BAPS informed that a prayer meeting was organised on Wednesday.

“Less than 10 days after the desecration of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, our Mandir (Hindu place of worship) in Sacramento, California was desecrated and vandalized with hateful messages. Our condemnation of hate remains resolute; our sadness has only deepened; and our prayers for all, including those with hate in their heart, have grown stronger. The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento is home to a vibrant Hindu community engaged in numerous activities and projects to support the larger community. We are and shall remain an integral part of this community’s fabric. BAPS is working with law enforcement authorities on this hate crime,” the statement issued by BAPS reads.

Community leaders gathered for a heartfelt prayer ceremony at the @BAPS Mandir in Sacramento, CA, following the desecration of the mandir. Inspired by Mahant Swami Maharaj, we remain dedicated to promoting harmony and standing against intolerance. Together we will defeat hate. pic.twitter.com/LVBUAkCBnh — BAPS Public Affairs (@BAPS_PubAffairs) September 26, 2024

Notably, the Hindu temples in the US have been continuously targeted by anti-Hindu and anti-India elements. On 16th September, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir located in Melville hamlet in the New York State of the United States was vandalised by extremists. In visuals that have surfaced on social media, it could be seen that the sacred Hindu temple was desecrated with disturbing slogans of ‘Fuck Modi’, ‘Modi is Terrorist’ and ‘Hindustan Murdabad.’ A noticeable gap was maintained between the words ‘Hindu’ and ‘stan’, thereby implying the ‘breasts of the Hindu’.

Attacks on Hindu Mandirs in the US

In January this year, Vijay’s Sherawali Temple in Hayward City in California state of the United States was desecrated with pro-Khalistani slogans. The temple was spray-painted with slogans such as ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ and ‘Modi is terrorist.’

In a statement, the temple administration said, “Jai Mata Di Bhakto’s. With deep regret, we would like to inform you (that) the Temple was vandalized last week. We have informed the police and they have classified it as a hate crime.

“A few other Hindu Temples in the area have also been vandalized (most likely by the same culprits). We pray for those who wish harm and hatred on others that Mata Rani cleans their souls and gives them happiness and eradicates hate from their hearts,” it added.

On 22nd December 2023, the Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha in Newark City of California, was defaced with pro-Khalistan, anti-Modi and anti-India slogans. The outer wall of the temple was defaced with slogans such as “Khalistan”, “Shaheed [Martyr] Bhindrawale”, “F$%k Modi Jindabad” and “Modi Is Terrorist”.

Similar attacks have taken place in the past, both in the United States and its neighbouring Canada, wherein Hindu temples have been attacked, vandalised and defaced with derogatory graffiti.