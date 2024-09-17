The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir located in Melville hamlet in the New York State of the United States was vandalised by extremists on Monday (16th September) night.

In visuals that have surfaced on social media, it could be seen that the sacred Hindu temple was desecrated with disturbing slogans of ‘Fuck Modi’, ‘Modi is Terrorist’ and ‘Hindustan Murdabad.’

A noticeable gap was maintained between the words ‘Hindu’ and ‘stan’, thereby implying the ‘breasts of the Hindu’. In a statement, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha condemned the attack on the Hindu place of worship.

Yet another Hindu temple has been vandalized in US with a video released by a coordinated bot network.



The temple is the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville NY



Sukhpal Singh was arrested for the last temple vandalization in NY state in Queens. pic.twitter.com/ionj3X8YzS — Journalist V (@OnTheNewsBeat) September 16, 2024

“We also offer our deepest prayers for those who perpetrated this crime to be released of their hatred and to see our common humanity,” it said.

The temple authority further informed, “Upon learning of the hateful vandalism, the local authorities were called, and BAPS is working fully with the authorities to support their investigation into this hate crime.”

The Consulate General of India in New York also issued a statement, condemning the targeting of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir.

The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable ; The Consulate @IndiainNewYork is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with U.S. law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act.… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) September 16, 2024

“The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable; The Consulate is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with U.S. law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act,” read a tweet by the official ‘India in New York’ X handle.

Attacks on Hindu Mandirs in US

In January this year, the Vijay’s Sherawali Temple in Hayward city in California state of the United States was desecrated with pro-Khalistani slogans. The temple was spray-painted with slogans such as ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ and ‘Modi is terrorist.’

In a statement, the temple administration said, “Jai Mata Di Bhakto’s. With deep regret, we would like to inform you (that) the Temple has been vandalized last week. We have informed the police and they have classified it as a hate crime.

“A few other Hindu Temple’s in the area have also been vandalized (most likely by the same culprits). We pray for those who wish harm and hatred on others that Mata Rani cleans their souls and gives them happiness and eradicates hate from their hearts,” it added.

On 22nd December 2023, the Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha in Newark city of California, was defaced with pro-Khalistan, anti-Modi and anti-India slogans. The outer wall of the temple was defaced with slogans such as “Khalistan”, “Shaheed [Martyr] Bhindrawale”, “F$%k Modi Jindabad” and “Modi Is Terrorist”.

Similar attacks have taken place in the past, both in the United States and its neighbouring Canada, wherein Hindu temples have been attacked, vandalised and defaced with derogatory graffiti.

India has already voiced alarm over the increasing activities of Khalistani terrorists and has asked countries to cracked down on groups and people attempting to incite separatism in India.