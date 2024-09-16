For the last few days, Communal tensions have been brewing in the Mangaluru region of Dakshin Kannada after an Islamist mob attacked Ganpati Visarjan in Nagamangala, Mandya district. The Islamist mob pelted stones and hurled petrol bombs at the Hindu participants, and vandalised, and burnt the shops of Hindus. Following the attack on Ganpati Visarjan, members of Hindu organisations – Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged massive protests in Mangaluru and other parts of Karnataka against violent attacks on Hindu religious processions.

Disgruntled by the repeated Islamist attacks on Hindu festivals, VHP cautioned Islamists against such communal attacks on Hindu processions. Responding to the Islamist attacks, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell argued that if the attacks on Hindu processions continued, they would protest against Muslim processions. However, tensions escalated further when a provocative social media post threatening Hindu activists protesting against the Islamist attacks went viral. The post also challenged Hindu organisations to try to enter the city’s BC Road area.

On Monday (16th September), communal tensions prevailed at BC Road in Dakshina Kannada after a large number of Hindu activists from VHP and Bajrang Dal gathered there to protest against the controversial and provocative social media post. Notably, a voice message is doing rounds in which Bantwal TMC’s (Town Municipal Council) former president Mohammed Sharif is heard challenging and daring Sharan Pumpwell and Hindu activists to try to enter the BC Road.

While the recent controversy flared up following Sharif’s provocative and threatening remarks to Hindu organisations that had been staging protests against Hindu festivals, media reports have tried to pin the blame of communal tensions on VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell while whitewashing and omitting provocative remarks of Bantwal’s Former President Mohammed Sharif. Incidentally, the Karnataka Police have also registered an FIR against Hindu activists Sharan Pumpwell and Bajrang Dal leader Puneet Attavar.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said a case has been registered against Sangh Parivar members Sharan Pumpwell and Puneet Attavar at the CEN Crime Police Station. According to the officer, the charges relate to provocative statements regarding the Eid Milad procession.

Meanwhile, responding to the entire developments, the SP of Dakshin Kannada, Yatish N, told ANI that he ‘cannot disclose’ the issue.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed in Dakshin Kannada in the wake of prevailing communal tensions

On Monday, accepting Sharif’s open challenge to Hindu activists, members of VHP and Bajrang Dal workers gathered on the national highway near Sri Rakteshwari Temple on BC Road. They raised Jai Shri Ram slogans while demanding the arrest of Mohammed Sharif for making provocative remarks.

According to visuals released by ANI, police personnel have been deployed to control the situation in Mangaluru. Another video released by ANI shows that the Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed to control the outrage.

Responding to the developments, the Dakshin Kannada SP said that they had made adequate arrangements for the protest call. He added that necessary steps were being taken to avoid any disruptions on the eve of the Eid-e-Milad festival.

The SP said, “We are ensuring that no untoward incident takes place in Bantwal or anywhere in the district. There is some issue that is happening amongst a few people and I cannot disclose what the issue is. We just wanted to ensure that everything remains peaceful… Whoever disturbs the peace will attract legal action.”

Speaking with India Today, Sharan Pumpwell said that Ganpati Visarjan was attacked, stones and petrol bombs were hurled and the miscreants also burnt the shops of Hindus. He added, what would happen if Hindus started thinking on similar lines? Then two Jihadis threw a challenge at us and we have come here to accept their challenge. We have the Hindu Samaj of Dakshin Kannada to respond to all their questions. Notably, Pumpwell is VHP’s Dakshina Karnataka Prantha Joint Secretary.

Reacting to the repeated Islamist attacks on Hindu festivals, Pumpwell said, “Accepting the challenges, I have arrived at B C Road. We have faced several challenges in the past. Scores of workers have been booked for facing challenges and laid down their lives in the past. We are ready to face challenges even in the future. It is a victory for Hindutva as many people have gathered without any invitation.”

He added, “While staging a protest condemning the Nagamangala riot in Mangaluru, I had issued a statement on Eid Milad rally. However, Sharif countered my statement and challenged me to arrive at BC Road. If needed I am ready to visit a masjid as well in the future.”

He added, “The challenge was not only for Sharan Pumpwell. It was a challenge to the entire Hindutva workers.”

He made these remarks while addressing scores of VHP and Bajrang Dal workers at B C Road.

Earlier, Sharan Pumpwell condemned the riots during Ganesha idol immersion at Nagamangala and said that “Eid Milad procession will not be allowed if Hindus make up their mind.” He also urged the Karnataka government to halt Eid processions in the wake of communal clashes that broke out following an Islamist attack on the Ganesh procession in Mandya on 11th September.



In a provocative audio message, Sharif responded by challenging Pumpwell and his associates to stand against the Eid procession, saying, “If you or your associates have the guts, stand during the procession. Let alone attack, stand there.” After the audio message went viral, VHP and Bajrang Dal members said that they had accepted the challenge.

While the provocative social media by Mohammed Sharif has triggered massive outrage among the Hindu community in Mangaluru, media reports have omitted the provocative remarks while pinning the blame of communal flare-ups on VHP and Bajrang Dal members particularly on Sharan Pumpwell for his remarks against repeated Islamist attacks on Hindu festivals.

Islamist attacks on Hindu festivals

In what has become a trend for Islamists to attack every Hindu festival, the Hindu community has faced multiple attacks during Ganeshotsav this year. On 11th September, it was reported that stones were pelted on Ganesh Mandap in the Kutch village of Nakhatrana. Muslim children were reported to have been used to execute the conspiracy due to which the idol of Lord Ganesha was vandalised. Seven people including Hussain, Asif, and Sahil were arrested.

On 10th September, Rubyna Irfan Pathan and Laima Salim Shaikh were arrested for breaking the idols of Lod Ganesh in the Soni Bazar area of Athwa, Surat. It is believed that the two women also incited their children to break the idols.

On the night of 10th September, tensions mounted in Bharuch when Hindus and Muslims came face to face after members of the Muslim community forcefully installed Islamic flags and pylons atop Hindu houses during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

On 6th September, Hindu youths carrying an idol of Bhagwan Ganesh were attacked by Islamists in the Mundra area of Kutch district, Gujarat.

On 7th September, miscreants pelted stones at a Bhagwan Ganesh idol in Mochipura of Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh.

On the 7th and 8th of September, stones were pelted at a Ganeshotsav pandal in the Lal Gate area of Surat, Gujarat. As per reports, some Muslim minors pelted stones at the pandal, leading to hundreds of Hindus protesting and demanding strict action. The police swiftly swung into action and made some arrests. Security has been increased in the area.

VHP warns against Islamist attacks on Ganesh festival

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), deeply hurt by jihadist attacks on over a dozen Ganesh festival events across the country, issued a warning today. They called on Islamic extremists to stop their attacks on religious processions and other gatherings, urging them to abandon their “Kafirophobia.” Dr Surendra Jain, the VHP’s central joint general secretary, mentioned that more than 18 Ganesh immersion ceremonies were targeted by jihadists, with idols being desecrated in some instances. He also referenced earlier attacks on Hindu festivals like Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti processions.

These assaults on the Hindu community aren’t limited to Hindu festivals but also occur during Muslim events like Muharram, Eid-e-Milad, and Barawafat, which the VHP condemned as unacceptable. The VHP warned that such actions should cease, emphasizing that Muslims must stop testing the patience of Hindus.

Jihadists reportedly claim that Hindu processions should not pass through so-called Muslim neighbourhoods or roads near mosques. The Madras High Court had previously responded to such claims, stating that roads are secular and can be used by all. The VHP urged Muslim leaders like Owaisi, Madani, and Tauqeer to understand the court’s message, stop inciting their community, and avoid pushing Hindus down this path.

The VHP attributed the growing trend of jihadist violence, including recent incidents like attempts to derail trains (#TrainTrackTerror), and contamination of food and drink. They also highlighted issues such as “land jihad,” “love jihad,” and various forms of jihad like voting, population, and illegal conversions.

The VHP questioned the source of such intense hatred towards Hindus, accusing extremists of involving even minors in riots and killings. They suggested that some in the Muslim community promise their children rewards in the afterlife rather than a bright future.

The VHP advised Muslim leaders to stop inciting their community, recalling past agitation over issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which had little relevance to Muslims, and the current focus on the Waqf Board. They argued that certain Muslim leaders have exploited the Waqf for personal gain, urging the Muslim community to prioritize their future and embrace progressive leaders like APJ Abdul Kalam instead of glorifying historical invaders like Ghazni, Timur, Nadir Shah, and Babur.