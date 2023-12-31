2023 was a year where Hindus saw propaganda against their faith and identity reach a peak. The hate spewed by Islamists and Leftists manifested in several attacks against harmless religious processions by Hindus where they merely wanted to celebrate their festivals.

This year, Hindus witnessed at least 29 cases of brutal assault and attack on their faith. There was barely any Hindu festival which did not come under attack by Islamists, the most severe one being in Nuh, Haryana.

From Holi to Mahashivratri, Hindu festivals and processions were attacked for bizarre reasons like DJs playing music, playing religious music, passing by a mosque, passing by a Muslim-majority area and so on. Not only did religious processions come under attack, but the attacks were justified across the board by Islamists and their ideological backbones – the Leftists. With each attack, the cacophony blaming Hindus for their persecution became louder.

As we step into a new calendar year, it becomes imperative to remind ourselves that Hindu processions came under attack by anti-Hindu elements on 29 occasions.

Here is a list of those attacks.

18th February 2023: Mahashivratri procession attacked in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh

Islamists stopped a Mahashivratri procession and asked the organisers to shut DJ playing religious music in Chhindwara.

When Hindus refused, the Islamists pelted stones at the procession injuring some of the devotees.

Reportedly, around half a dozen Hindu devotees were injured in this attack.

1st March 2023: Muslim students in Jamia University create ruckus over Holi celebrations

Hindu festival of Holi was marred with ruckus, threats and intimidation by Muslim students of Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMIU). An event named ‘Rangotsav’ was organised by the university’s YUVA chapter to celebrate the festival of colours on campus.

Muslim students were seen warning other students not to play Holi, criticising the administration for permitting the festival on campus, abusing the administration and threatening other students.

“Sahih Hadiths suggest that it is not allowed to participate in the festivals of disbelievers. When Hindus in India are oppressing Muslims and burning them alive just because they eat beef, still you’d want to “celebrate” it with them?” a Muslim student wrote.

5th March 2023: Group of Muslim boys attack Hindu youths during Holi celebrations

A group of Hindu youths namely Amit Gupta, Sonu Prajapati, and Mullu Chanda were attacked in Purwa Ilahi Baksh area in Brahmpuri, Meerut by local councillor Shahzad Mewati, his brother Bhura, and sons (Intezaar and Seefu) for collecting donations for Holika Dahan.

The Muslim men began to insult the Hindu youths. Locals said the accused told the Hindu youths to convert to Islam by accepting donations from them too. This offended the Hindu men and a verbal spat broke out.

As soon as the Hindu youths objected, Shahzad and his group began attacking them and kicked the Holika pyre too. This led to violence in the area and both groups began pelting stones and glass bottles at each other.

6th March 2023: Hindu students attacked in Pakistan for celebrating Holi

On 6th March, at least 15 Hindu students were injured after Islamists in Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) attacked them for celebrating Holi inside Punjab University, Lahore. IJT is a radical Islamic student organisation.

As per reports, around 30 students gathered to celebrate Holi. After the attack, when the victims protested against the attack outside Vice Chancellor’s office, the university guards thrashed them.

8th March 2023: Hindu man set on fire for applying Holi colours on a Muslim man

A Hindu man named Anjaiah was set ablaze by a Mohammad Shabbir in Marpalli village, Regode Mandal in Telangana’s Medak district. The attack came after Anjaiah applied Holi colours on Shabbir.

When Anjaiah and other villagers approached towards Shabbir to apply colours, the latter opposed it saying that he will burn him by pouring petrol if he applies colour.

Anjaiah ignored his objection and threats, perhaps thinking that Shabbir was joking, and threw colours on him anyway. After that, he proceeded to apply colours to Shabbir’s face, despite his objections.

This angered Mohammed Shabbir, and he left the place but returned with a bottle of petrol. He poured the fuel on Anjaiah and set him on fire.

8th March 2023: Muslim woman throws broom and stones from the roof at Holi procession

Holi celebrations were disrupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao when a woman belonging to the Muslim community threw brooms and stones at a group of Hindus who were singing songs and playing Holi in the area.

The incident reportedly happened in Jogiana Mohalla of Ganj Moradabad in UP.

According to reports, when the Muslim woman started pelting stones and hurling brooms at the Hindus playing Holi, they too retaliated and the matter escalated. On getting the information, Unnao police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

28th March 2023: Hindu procession attacked in Paldhi, Jalgaon

On Tuesday, 28th March 2023, several people led the Dindi Yatra, which was supposed to proceed to Saptashringi Garh. A fight broke out between two groups when DJ music was played as a Hindu dharmik procession passed by a mosque in Paldhi, in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.

Unknown miscreants threw stones at the yatra participants as the procession passed through the village of Paldhi, which infuriated the participants and led to vandalism. Three private vehicles were reportedly vandalized. In addition to this, a police jeep was set on fire and three persons were injured.

30th March 2023: Ram Navami procession attacked in Howrah, West Bengal

After West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee advised Hindus to avoid ‘Muslim areas’ during Ram Navami processions, one such procession came under attack in Howrah.

Stones were pelted on the procession from the terraces of the buildings in the Shibpur area of Howrah, the twin city of Kolkata. This led to a clash between two groups, leading to violence and arson.

Vehicles and shops were also torched during the violence. Videos from the place show several vehicles on fire on the road, while many other vehicles were lying overturned.

The damaged vehicles included a police vehicle. The neighbourhood where the violence was reported is dominated by Muslims. A Muslim cleric had also justified the attack on the Hindu procession asking why was the procession taken out during Azaan.

30th March 2023: Islamists attack Hindu devotees during Ram Navami celebrations in Hyderabad

A video from the Charminar area in Hyderabad showed a group of Islamists attacking Hindu devotees for chanting devotional slogans on the occasion of Ram Navami. According to reports, some Hindu devotees arrived on bikes and began chanting slogans to commemorate Ram Navami in Hyderabad’s Charminar neighbourhood.

Several Muslim fanatics, who were offended because Ramadan evening prayers were being held at the time, accosted and assaulted the Hindu devotees. A group of individuals donning skull caps were heard shouting ‘maaro maaro’ as they accost some youths and thrash them up mercilessly in full public view.

30th March 2023: Stones pelted on Ram Navami procession in Vadodara

A Ram Navami procession near Panjrigar Mohalla in Vadodara district of Gujarat was attacked by Islamists. Islamists pelted stones at the procession.

An idol of Bhagwan Shri Ram was saved from the massive attack by around 200-500 Muslims, who took to the streets during the procession and began pelting stones at it while was passing a mosque.

30th March 2023: Ram Navami celebrations targeted by Islamists in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra

Decorations outside a Ram Mandir in Kiradpura area of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar were attacked by a violent Islamist mob. CCTV visuals showed the mob vandalising vehicles and property outside theh temple and pelting stones at it.

The attack was executed in the presence of police officers and police vehicles were also attacked. Meanwhile, AIMIM MP from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Imtiaz Jaleel released a video claiming that the Ram Mandir was not attacked but only the outer portion was attacked.

30th March 2023: Ram Navami procession attacked in Lucknow while passing by a mosque

In Uttar Pradesh, an incident of stone-pelting on a Ram Navami procession passing in front of a mosque was reported in the state’s capital Lucknow.

A vehicle was vandalised in this attack. The victims alleged that Muslim women also indulged in the stone pelting.

The attack occurred in the Janakipuram area of the Lucknow police station area. At the time of the incident, the procession had barely begin and a maximum of 50 people had gathered and proceeded.

No one involved in the procession had any argument with anyone nor was there any dispute. As soon as the procession came in front of the Shahi Masjid, women started throwing stones from the roofs and minor Muslim boys attacked the procession on road.

20 adult male attackers were also involved in this assault.

30th March 2023: Mobiles looted amid stone pelting and gunfire at Ram Navami procession in Bihar Sharif

Violence erupted in Bihar Sharif in the Nalanda district of Bihar with miscreants setting many houses and shops ablaze. Section 144 was imposed in the town after the violence. More than 27 people were arrested.

Miscreants also looted shops. It was reported that mobile phones worth more than Rs. 3 crores were looted. Witness testimony revealed that the mob had carried petrol bombs with them.

30th March 2023: Clashes erupt after Left-leaning students at Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University make derogatory remarks against Bhagwan Ram

Clashes erupted at the Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University in the Wardha district of Maharashtra after a student group supported by the left-wing community allegedly used objectionable words for Bhagwan Ram and Ram Navami Shobha yatra.

The university administration said the students supported by the left-wing community used derogatory language for Lord Ram on the evening of Ram Navami.

31st March 2023: Ram Navami procession attacked in Mumbai’s Malad area

Several injuries were reported after a Ram Navami procession in the Malvani region of Mumbai’s Malad suburb was attacked by an Islamist mob as it passed by a Masjid near gate no. 7 area.

The Islamists attacked the procession by pelting stones and also forced the loudspeakers to be shut in the area. Attackers chanted “Allah-hu-Akbar” before throwing stones and chappals at the devotees.

One of the locals identified as Tajindar Tiwana revealed that the loudspeakers were shut by the Hindus way before the procession reached the area near Masjid.

However, the Muslims still attacked the procession and pelted stones at it as it passed by the Masjid.

31st March 2023: One killed, 5-6 injured in clashes in Muslim-dominated area in North Dinajpur

In West Bengal, clashes broke out between two communities during a Ram Navami procession in the Dalkhola area of Islampur town of North Dinajpur. One person was killed and 5-6 policemen were injured in clashes in a Muslim-dominated area. The Bengal Police is saying that the cause of the young man’s death is a heart attack.

31st March 2023: Stones pelted at a Ram Navami immersion procession in Jamshedpur

A Ram Navami immersion procession came under attack in the Haldipokhar area of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

Miscreants pelted stones at Hindu devotees and injured 5 persons in the attack. Before the attack, the accused were opposing the procession.

When Hindu devotees recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in response to the opposition by the group, the immersion procession was attacked with stones.

2nd April 2023: Fresh bout of violence erupts in Rishra, Hooghly district

A fresh bout of violence erupted in Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district three days after Islamists unleashed mayhem during the Ram Navami procession in the Shibpur area of Howrah in West Bengal.

This incident occurred when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was taking out a ‘Shobha Yatra’ in the area. Miscreants pelted stones at the procession, leaving several people, including one of BJP’s local legislators, gravely injured. Following the incident, prohibitory orders were imposed and the internet was suspended.

4th April 2023: Delhi man Azim tramples Ram Navami flag, dumps it in drain

A man in Delhi named Azim was arrested by the Delhi Police for insulting saffron flags placed along a street in the Shastri Park area as part of decoration for Ram Navami celebrations.

Azim tore some of the flags, trampled them and then dumped them in a drain, according to the complaint. Sagar, a resident of Lane No. 8 in the area named filed a police complaint against Azim alleging that he has hurt the religious sensibilities of Hindus. The complainant also submitted a video of Azim’s act to the police.

8th April 2023: Clashes break out after piece of meat tied to a Ram Navami flag in Jamshedpur

A week after the attack on the Ram Navami procession, another communal clash broke out in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur.

A a piece of meat was allegedly tied to a Ram Navami flag which were put up in Kadma Shastri Nagar on the festive occasion.

It was alleged that some anti-social element hung a meat bag on those flags. When objected to, the other side mobilised and clashed with Hindu supporters.

A violent mob targeted a temple and engaged in acts of arson and stone pelting against two nearby shops. Additionally, an autorickshaw was set ablaze.

It was later alleged by VHP that the mob had come out of an Iftar party organised by CM Hemant Soren’s party JMM.

The Jharkhand police also justified the act of vandalism of the Ram Navami flag saying that ‘chicken is not meat’.

12th April 2023: Bike rally attacked in Sambalpur on Hanuman Janmotsav

Several police personnel including the woman IIC of Dhanupali police station were injured after a bike rally was attacked by Islamists in Odisha’s Sambalpur.

The bike rally was organised by Hanuman Jayanti Samanyoy Samiti and Bajrang Dal and was violently attacked with stones when it passed near a masjid.

After the stone pelting, the violence gradually spread in the area as the angry mob started setting fire to local shops and stalls.

17th July 2023: Three Islamists arrested for spitting on Baba Mahakal’s procession in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

The Ujjain Police arrested three Islamists, including two juveniles, for spitting on the Baba Mahakaal Procession.

As per reports, a group of young men were spotted spitting water on the procession while it was passing through the Kharakuan Police Station area which is a Muslim-dominated area.

When the devotees asked them to stop, they did not pay heed and continued. The devotees made videos of them as proof of the derogatory act.

An FIR was registered on the complaint made by Hindu groups and the accused were arrested.

31st July, 2023: Vehicles burnt, stones pelted and shots fired at Hindus carrying out a religious procession

A pre-planned attack was carried out in Haryana’s Nuh on the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.

6 people including two personnel from the Haryana home guard died following attack by Islamists including stone pelting and firing.

The accused hid in the hills surrounding the Nallahad Shiva temple which was the destination for the yatra and fired shots from there at the devotees. Thousands of devotees then rushed to the temple for refuge.

As per eyewitness accounts, Hindus were warding off relentless attacks by Islamists from 1 pm to 6 pm.

“The attackers had walls of houses to hide, but we were all scrambling for our dear lives in the open ground. We were sitting ducks for them as they fired rounds after rounds of bullets at us. I saw many among us getting injured in the violent onslaught, some being tied to vehicles and burnt alive,” a victim added.

The entire incident sparked tensions and fake narratives demonising Hindus began to do the rounds in foreign media as well as mainstream national media.

21st August 2023: Hindu religious processions on the occasion of Nagpanchami attacked in Bagaha, Bihar

A procession taken out by the Mahaviri Akhada in Ratanmala in Bihar’s Bagaha district was attacked with stones as it passed through a speicific locality.

A video of the incident showed mobs standing on rooftops pelting stones at the procession which was conducted with due permission from authorities.

Even police personnel could be seen running amok to shield themselves from the attack.

21st August 2023: Clashes reported in different areas of Motihari district in Bihar

Similar incidents of clashes were reported from Bihar’s Motihari district in several areas including Mehsi, Kalyanpur and Darpa.

Stones were pelted on Hindu religious processions and policemen were attacked too. Bricks and stones were pelted in the Darpa area.

15th September 2023: Muslim mob attacks Hindu procession in Thasra, Gujarat

On the final day of the Holy Shravan month, a Muslim mob attacked a Lord Shiva procession in Thasra, Gujarat. 11 suspects were arrested.

The arrested accused were identified as Syed Niaz Ali Mahbubali, Pathan Imran Khan Ali Khan, Syed Irshad Ali Qamar Ali, Syed Shakeel Ahmed Asif Ali, Malek Shabbirhussain Ahmadmiyan, Sayyid Mohammad Amin Mansur Ali, Sayyid Mohammad Aqeef Liaquat Ali, and Sayyid Mohammadaqaif Liaquat Ali.

A video of the incident showed the accused pelting stones from the rooftop of a madarsa. The incident was suspected to be part of a larger conspiracy.

29th September 2023: Acid thrown on Ganpati Visarjan procession passing through Muslim-dominated area in Bihar’s Motihari

In a chilling attack on a Hindu procession in Bihar’s Motihari, acid was hurled at a Ganpati Visarjan procession which was passing through a Muslim-dominated area.

Three people were reportedly injured in the attack. An acid-like liquid was found lying on the road.

29th September 2023: Stones pelted at Shaurya Yatra in Gujarat’s Narmada district

An incident of stone-pelting and arson occurred when a Shaurya Yatra organised by Hindu organisations was attacked in the Selamba area of Gujarat’s Narmada district.

As the yatra was passing through, a group of individuals from the Muslim community reportedly rushed in and began hurling stones. Simultaneously, arson also took place wherein a few shops were torched.

16th November 2023: Hindu gathering assaulted while passing by a madrasa

Just months after the Nuh attack on Hindus, a gathering of Hindu devotees, predominantly women, faced an assault from a nearby madrasa while participating in the ‘Kuan Pujan’ ritual in Haryana’s Nuh.

Stones were pelted by ‘children’ from a nearby madrasa. One of them, a nine-year-old, was released on bail after presenting before the Child Welfare Committee.

The other two, aged 12, were sent to a juvenile home after appearing before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Pawan Kumar, ex-judge and state president of the VHP, accused certain madrasa clerics of influencing minors to throw stones at Dalit women during the Hindu rituals.