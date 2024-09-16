Monday, September 16, 2024
Love Jihad in UP: Azam Zaidi lures a Hindu girl into marriage under false pretences, rapes and tortures her after being exposed

The woman's complaint stated that the perpetrator befriended her by introducing himself as Hindu. He then lured her into love jihad and they tied the knot in 2016. However, she learned about the truth after the marriage and protested. He then started forcing himself on her. He even assaulted her and threatened to kill their daughter when she didn't comply.

OpIndia Staff
Image via Amrit Vichar
A case of love jihad has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district where a Hindu woman along with her daughter has pleaded for justice in the court. She revealed that Mohammad Azam Zaidi first trapped her by posing as a Hindu and started harassing her after marriage. After the court’s order, the authorities registered a case and arrested the accused on 15th September.

The entire case, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP-South) Barabanki Akhilesh Narayan Singh, pertains to a neighbourhood that falls under the jurisdiction of the police station. The woman’s complaint stated that the perpetrator befriended her by introducing himself as Hindu. He then lured her into love jihad and they tied the knot in 2016. However, she learned about the truth after the marriage and protested. He then started forcing himself on her. He even assaulted her and threatened to kill their daughter when she didn’t comply.

Afterwards, he divorced her as she continued to resist. “She tried to make peace with her troubling circumstances but he relentlessly tortured her after which she submitted the complaint,” he added. The culprit was booked under relevant sections. He was then apprehended and thrown behind bars.

According to other reports, the victim came to know about the offender’s real identity after he seduced her into a love affair. However, he pressured her into a physical relationship and threatened to defame her. He sexually assaulted her regularly for a long period and she became pregnant after which she pushed him into marrying her. They eventually wed in September 2016 and she gave birth to a daughter in 2017. His behaviour post the development changed and he left her wife and child. The distressed woman then filed a complaint and a case was lodged against him. Further inquiry into the matter is now underway.

