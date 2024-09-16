Monday, September 16, 2024
Love Jihad, rape, and abortion: Ghaziabad police arrests Danish who had posed as Dev to entrap and abuse a Hindu woman

The victim filed a police complaint wherein she stated that the accused hid his religion from her and made her believe that he belonged to the Hindu community. She said he lived with her in a rented room for a year and raped her. When she became pregnant, he forced her to have an abortion.

Ghaziabad: Danish poses as Dev, assalts, rapes, forcefully marries a Hindu woman, arrested
Representative Image
A new case of Love Jihad has come to the fore from the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Police on Sunday, September 15 arrested one individual identified as Danish, a resident of Dhaulana for marrying a Hindu girl by posing as a Hindu. Danish cheated the girl saying that his name was Dev. He established sexual relations with the girl and forcefully married her. He also forced her to take the pills to abort her pregnancy.

The Police are believed to have taken action after the girl filed a police complaint saying that the accused hid his religion from her and made her believe that he belonged to the Hindu community. She said that he lived with her in a rented room for a year and raped her. When she became pregnant, he forced her to have an abortion. He also is said to have fed the girl with some unfavourable medicines.

The girl came to know about the accused’ original religion only on July 1st, after which she confronted him at his home. However, the family members of the accused assaulted the girl and kicked her out of the premises. The girl then filed a police complaint based on which arrest was made by the Police.

In the complaint given to the police, the girl said that she met the accused while getting her driving license made about one and a half years ago. The accused introduced himself as Dev. He took the girl’s phone number and started talking to her. After this, on April 7th, 2023, the accused took her to a hotel in the Sahibabad Kotwali area. There he proposed to her a marriage. However, on refusal, he raped her and made her wear the Mangalsutra.

After the forceful marriage, he kept her in a rented apartment in a colony of the Mussoorie police station area. On June 22nd this year, the girl told the accused that she was pregnant, but he got her pregnancy aborted by feeding her some medicines. Then the accused left the girl and went to his home. When the girl got suspicious, she inquired about him and came to know that Dev’s real name was Danish and that he resided in Dhaulana.

The girl mentioned in the complaint that the accused pretended to go to the temple with her and worship Hindu Gods. After finding out the religion of the accused, she waited for him for several days. She called him several times but he stopped picking up her calls. This provoked the girl to reach the accused’s house on July 1st, 2024.

Seeing this, the family members of the accused got enraged and asked the woman to leave the house. Later the family members of the accused assaulted the woman and threw her out of the house. The girl then filed a police complaint with Hapur police. After the investigation, Hapur police transferred the case to Sahibabad police station, following which the accused was arrested.

