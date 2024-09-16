Monday, September 16, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAttacked for organising Ganesh festival: Yasir booked in Maharashtra's Daund for attacking the head...
News Reports
Updated:

Attacked for organising Ganesh festival: Yasir booked in Maharashtra’s Daund for attacking the head of Ganesh Pandal with sharp weapons. Read FIR details

The accused has been booked under sections 109, 118(1), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita. Team OpIndia obtained the FIR copy of the incident. The incident is said to have happened on 14th September when the victim was going home on his bike after the Ganeshotsav event.

Siddhi
Maharashtra: Yasin assaults Ganesh Pandal head with sharp weapon in Daund, threatens him to death for organizing Ganesh fest programs, booked
Image- Daund Police
18

On Saturday, 14th September, Maharashtra Police in Pune’s Daund area booked one Yasin Ismail Sayyed for assaulting a man for organizing the Ganesh Festival program in the city. The accused used a sharp weapon to it the victim identified as Sitara Torve and threatened him with death for conducting programs amid the Hindu festival, Ganeshotsav.

The accused has been booked under sections 109, 118(1), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita. Team OpIndia obtained the FIR copy of the incident. The incident is said to have happened on 14th September when the victim was going home on his bike after the Ganeshotsav event.

Victim Torve is the head of the local ‘Raje Shiv Chhatrapati Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal’ which worships Lord Ganesh publicly and also organizes various entertainment programs as a part of the festival. On 13th September, the Mandal organized a ‘Home Minister’ event honouring the local women during which the accused called Torve and asked him to stop the program. “I am Yasin speaking. You are the head of the Mandal. Will you please stop the event?” Yasin was quoted as asking in the FIR.

The victim could not properly attend the call due to heavy noise being played amid the event, hence he cut the call. The next day, Yasin stopped Torve while he was on his way home on his bike and hit him with the handle of a sharp weapon. Torve happened to lose control of the vehicle and fell to the ground. Yasin then threatened the latter saying that he (Torve) failed to attend his call the last night.

Yasin also said that he would kill Torve for organizing programs as a part of Ganesh Mandal. “I had called you yesterday to stop the event. Why didn’t it stop? You are the head of the Mandal. Now I’ll kill you for organizing programs. Then will see who dares to become the next head of the Mandal,” Yasin said as he threatened the victim.

The accused then brutally assaulted the victim causing injuries on his head, feet, and legs. The incident happened on the street. Eventually, locals came to help the victim after which the accused fled from the spot. FIR in this case has been booked under sections 109, 118(1), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita, 2023. No arrests have yet been made. Further probe is underway.

Past attacks on Ganesh Pandals across India

This is not the first of its kind attack. Earlier, several Islamists across the country have targeted the Ganeshotsav pandals this year. On 6th September, Hindu youths carrying an idol of Bhagwan Ganesh were attacked by Islamists in the Mundra area of Kutch district, Gujarat. The accused, Hamja, Garooq, and three others were chatting on the street. They argued and assaulted the Hindu youths as the latter asked them to pave the way to take the idol to the pandal.

On 7th September, miscreants pelted stones at a Bhagwan Ganesh idol in Mochipura of Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh. The attack led to massive protests, and around 500 people surrounded the Station Road police station, raising slogans against the stone pelters. An FIR was registered in the matter.

On the 7th and 8th of September, stones were pelted at a Ganeshotsav pandal in the Lal Gate area of Surat, Gujarat. As per reports, some Muslim minors pelted stones at the pandal, leading to hundreds of Hindus protesting and demanding strict action. The police swiftly swung into action and made some arrests. Security was increased in the area.

On 11th September, communal clashes erupted in the Mandya district of Karnataka after stones were pelted at the Ganesh idol near a dargah in Nagamangala town on Mysuru Road.

On 14th September, stones were pelted at a Ganesh Visarjan procession in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. The incident led to communal clashes between two groups, and they assaulted each other, resulting in a law and order situation. Following the incident, Hindu organizations raised slogans outside the police station, demanding action against the attackers. Additional police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

Ganesh celebrations are targeted even in Bangladesh

Not only in India but Hindu celebrations in Bangladesh were also disrupted by Islamists. On 6th September, a procession of Hindu devotees carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha came under attack in the Kadam Mubarak area in  Chittagong city of Bangladesh. The incident occurred a day before the  Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were scheduled to be held in the city. As per reports, members of the ‘Batargalli Dhwapara Sarbajanin Puja Committee’ were bringing the idol of the Hindu deity in a van from the factory of artisan Uttam Pal.

At that time, hot water was thrown on the Lord Ganesha idol and the Hindu devotees from a high-rise building on Momin Road. It must be mentioned that the said building is close to the Kadam Mubarak mosque. The deliberate attack led to a heated argument between the devotees and residents of the building.

According to eyewitnesses, bricks were also hurled at the Hindu procession. A young Hindu man, who was hurt during the incident, informed that another Hindu devotee sustained serious injuries to his head.

Hindus in Bangladesh have been facing terror since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. Detailed reports regarding the same can be read here.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Siddhi
Siddhi
Siddhi is known for her satirical and factual hand in Economic, Social and Political writing. Having completed her post graduation in Journalism, she is pursuing her Masters in Politics. The author meanwhile is also exploring her hand in analytics and statistics. (Twitter- @sidis28)

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Hindus protest in Mangaluru: Islamist attack on Ganesh procession, threats by Congress’ Md Sharif ‘challenging Hindus’ and police booking VHP leader instead. Details

OpIndia Staff -

Adani wins contract for building transmission lines in Kenya, in India, Congress attacks Adani for winning Maharashtra power supply bid

OpIndia Staff -

Strongly condemn this deceitful act, will take legal action: Adani Group slams fake news shared by Supreme Court Advocate Sanjay Hegde on social media

OpIndia Staff -

Another assassination bid on Donald Trump: Who is Ryan Routh and how his attempt to assassinate Trump reveals troubling political extremism in the US

Anurag -

Love Jihad in UP: Azam Zaidi lures a Hindu girl into marriage under false pretences, rapes and tortures her after being exposed

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court advocate Sanjay Hegde spreads fake news about Adani Group, says will only believe Zubair and Alt News about Adani Group’s press releases

OpIndia Staff -

Bareilly Hindus not letting Muslim procession pass – No, they are not ‘Islamophobic’ but Muslim were Hinduphobic during Kanwar Yatra. Here is the full...

OpIndia Staff -

Saket Gokhale spreads fake news about Vande Bharat sleeper trains, Railways Ministry punctures his lies: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Travelled farther into space than any other human in more than 50 years: SpaceX creates history, completes world’s first commercial spacewalk

OpIndia Staff -

Dear Print, as a Bengali Hindu, what has ‘hit us where it hurts’ is the slaughter of our Hindu brothers – nobody gives a...

Dibakar Dutta -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com