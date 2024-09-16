On Saturday, 14th September, Maharashtra Police in Pune’s Daund area booked one Yasin Ismail Sayyed for assaulting a man for organizing the Ganesh Festival program in the city. The accused used a sharp weapon to it the victim identified as Sitara Torve and threatened him with death for conducting programs amid the Hindu festival, Ganeshotsav.

The accused has been booked under sections 109, 118(1), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita. Team OpIndia obtained the FIR copy of the incident. The incident is said to have happened on 14th September when the victim was going home on his bike after the Ganeshotsav event.

Victim Torve is the head of the local ‘Raje Shiv Chhatrapati Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal’ which worships Lord Ganesh publicly and also organizes various entertainment programs as a part of the festival. On 13th September, the Mandal organized a ‘Home Minister’ event honouring the local women during which the accused called Torve and asked him to stop the program. “I am Yasin speaking. You are the head of the Mandal. Will you please stop the event?” Yasin was quoted as asking in the FIR.

The victim could not properly attend the call due to heavy noise being played amid the event, hence he cut the call. The next day, Yasin stopped Torve while he was on his way home on his bike and hit him with the handle of a sharp weapon. Torve happened to lose control of the vehicle and fell to the ground. Yasin then threatened the latter saying that he (Torve) failed to attend his call the last night.

Yasin also said that he would kill Torve for organizing programs as a part of Ganesh Mandal. “I had called you yesterday to stop the event. Why didn’t it stop? You are the head of the Mandal. Now I’ll kill you for organizing programs. Then will see who dares to become the next head of the Mandal,” Yasin said as he threatened the victim.

The accused then brutally assaulted the victim causing injuries on his head, feet, and legs. The incident happened on the street. Eventually, locals came to help the victim after which the accused fled from the spot. FIR in this case has been booked under sections 109, 118(1), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita, 2023. No arrests have yet been made. Further probe is underway.

Past attacks on Ganesh Pandals across India

This is not the first of its kind attack. Earlier, several Islamists across the country have targeted the Ganeshotsav pandals this year. On 6th September, Hindu youths carrying an idol of Bhagwan Ganesh were attacked by Islamists in the Mundra area of Kutch district, Gujarat. The accused, Hamja, Garooq, and three others were chatting on the street. They argued and assaulted the Hindu youths as the latter asked them to pave the way to take the idol to the pandal.

On 7th September, miscreants pelted stones at a Bhagwan Ganesh idol in Mochipura of Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh. The attack led to massive protests, and around 500 people surrounded the Station Road police station, raising slogans against the stone pelters. An FIR was registered in the matter.

On the 7th and 8th of September, stones were pelted at a Ganeshotsav pandal in the Lal Gate area of Surat, Gujarat. As per reports, some Muslim minors pelted stones at the pandal, leading to hundreds of Hindus protesting and demanding strict action. The police swiftly swung into action and made some arrests. Security was increased in the area.

On 11th September, communal clashes erupted in the Mandya district of Karnataka after stones were pelted at the Ganesh idol near a dargah in Nagamangala town on Mysuru Road.

On 14th September, stones were pelted at a Ganesh Visarjan procession in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. The incident led to communal clashes between two groups, and they assaulted each other, resulting in a law and order situation. Following the incident, Hindu organizations raised slogans outside the police station, demanding action against the attackers. Additional police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

Ganesh celebrations are targeted even in Bangladesh

Not only in India but Hindu celebrations in Bangladesh were also disrupted by Islamists. On 6th September, a procession of Hindu devotees carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha came under attack in the Kadam Mubarak area in Chittagong city of Bangladesh. The incident occurred a day before the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were scheduled to be held in the city. As per reports, members of the ‘Batargalli Dhwapara Sarbajanin Puja Committee’ were bringing the idol of the Hindu deity in a van from the factory of artisan Uttam Pal.

At that time, hot water was thrown on the Lord Ganesha idol and the Hindu devotees from a high-rise building on Momin Road. It must be mentioned that the said building is close to the Kadam Mubarak mosque. The deliberate attack led to a heated argument between the devotees and residents of the building.

According to eyewitnesses, bricks were also hurled at the Hindu procession. A young Hindu man, who was hurt during the incident, informed that another Hindu devotee sustained serious injuries to his head.

Hindus in Bangladesh have been facing terror since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. Detailed reports regarding the same can be read here.