Terror apologists in India express solidarity with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, posters hailing him put up outside Chennai mosque

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in his bunker in an Israeli air strike. The strike was approved by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu while he was attending a United Nations meeting in New York. The dead body of the dreaded terrorist was recovered from his bunker in Beirut which was destroyed in the Israeli air strikes.

OpIndia Staff
Banners glorifying, expressing solidarity with slain Hezbollah terrorist Hassan Nasrallah put up outside Chennai mosque; Hindu groups condemn
Image- Hindu People's Party/X
2

On Monday, 30th September, the Hindu People’s Party in Tamil Nadu, the Indu Makkal Katchi shared a post saying that the slain Hezbollah terrorist Hassan Nasrallah was being glorified by the Muslim community outside a Mosque in Chennai. The party stated that huge banners of the said terrorist were being placed outside the mosque expressing solidarity with him.

“Banner hailing Hizbullah terrorist held in Chennai, placed outside a mosque,” the post by Indu Makkal Katchi read. This is a day after the dead body of Nasrallah was recovered from the Bunker where he was hiding.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in his bunker in an Israeli air strike. The strike was approved by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu while he was attending a United Nations meeting in New York. The dead body of the dreaded terrorist was recovered from his bunker in Beirut which was destroyed in the Israeli air strikes.

As reported earlier, Nasrallah and other leaders of Hezbollah were conducting a meeting in an Underground bunker when Israel hit them, resulting in the death of Nasrallah along with other Hezbollah leaders. Following this, a protest march was organised in Jammu and Kashmir. Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Kashmir holding portraits of Nasrallah and raising slogans against Israel. Not just men, but a large number of women also participated in the protests, chanting slogans in support of Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also called off her political campaign scheduled for Sunday in “solidarity” with ‘martyrs’ of Lebanon and Gaza. “Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza, especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance,” she tweeted.

As per Israeli sources, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, was eliminated together with Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders.

After the airstrikes, IDF sources had said that the strikes targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was believed to be at the command center at the time. The Israeli airstrike on the Hezbollah base in Beirut shook the Lebanon capital, covering the city in smoke and dust.

