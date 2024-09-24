UP: Muslim man pelts stones at Ram Temple, threatens Mahant to leave saying the Temple belongs to Muslims. Read details

In the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim youth named Sher Khan barged into a Hindu Temple on Monday (23rd September) morning and threatened to attack the temple. The Muslim youth attacked the Mahant of Ram Mandir situated near Retia Bazaar under the Raya Police Station precinct.

Sher Khan assaulted Mahant Arun Chaudhary and is also alleged to have hurled stones at the Hindu temple. The Muslim accused also threatened the Mahant not to open the temple and leave, moreover, he claimed that the temple land belonged to Muslims. It is being claimed that Sher Khan is mentally unstable – the police also said the same – however, the Mahant and Hindu rights activists have denied this claim.

Mathura, UP: Sher Khan attacked Ram Mandir, tried to break its gate, and allegedly attempted to murder the Mahant.



The Mahant claims that during the attack, Sher Khan threatened him to leave the Mandir and its land and never return.



The police, however, claim that Khan is… pic.twitter.com/5KyooIlABs — Treeni (@TheTreeni) September 23, 2024

In the videos of the incident viral online, it is seen that the accused attempted to assault the Mahant after he locked himself inside the temple. Sher Khan kicked the gate in rage, however, he failed to open it. During this, the attacker used abusive language and told Mahant that “this temple is ours” and not to open the temple tomorrow. After the Muslim attacker left the temple premises, Mahant Arun Chaudhary informed the police about the matter.

Soon after, the Hindu rights organisations and the local BJP leaders reached the temple and later went to Raya Police Station protesting against the alleged misbehaviour of the police official who spoke to Mahant Arun when he dialled 112 who accused Mahant of being a drunkard. The protestors also demanded the arrest of Sher Khan.

On receiving the information, SP Rural Triguna Visen, Area Officer Mahavan Bhushan Verma reached the spot and calmed the angry people by assuring the arrest of the attacking accused youth and taking action against the police official who allegedly misbehaved. Later, a case was registered at Raya Police Station against Sher Khan on Mahant Arun Chaudhary’s complaint and the Muslim youth was arrested. The police said that they have received information that the accused is mentally unstable, however, investigation into the matter is underway.

In a video, Mahant Chaudhary narrated the sequence of events on Monday and stated that Sher Khan is faking his mental illness and questioned why he has not attacked or misbehaved with any Muslim person and why only Hindus. “He is making a fool out of everyone,” Chaudhary said.