On Wednesday, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) served a whereabouts notice to wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat for failing to provide her whereabouts and requested an explanation within 14 days.

Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement after being disqualified from the Paris Olympics in August, stating that she no longer had the strength to continue. The 29-year-old wrestler was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight before her 50kg gold medal match and shared her decision to retire on social media.

Athletes registered with NADA’s Registered Testing Pool (RTP), including Vinesh, are required to provide details about their availability for doping tests. If an athlete submits their whereabouts but is unavailable at the specified time and location, it is considered a whereabouts failure.

In its notice, NADA informed Vinesh that she had committed a whereabouts failure, as she was unavailable for a doping test on September 9 at her home in Kharkhoda village, Sonepat.

Vinesh retired from the sport following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics, where she made it to the final but was unable to compete in the gold-medal match due to being overweight. Recently, Vinesh and fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia joined the Congress party, and she is now running in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections from the Julana constituency, where she has been actively campaigning.

The NADA notice stated: “This formal notice is to inform you of an apparent failure to comply with the whereabouts requirements of the Anti-Doping Rules (ADR), and to invite you to submit any comments before a final decision is made.”

“A Dope Control Officer (DCO) was sent to conduct your test on that date, time, and location, but was unable to find you for testing.”

Vinesh must either acknowledge the failure or provide evidence that she was at the location for the required 60 minutes.

It is worth noting that a single whereabouts failure does not automatically result in an anti-doping violation. For NADA to charge an athlete, there must be three whereabouts failures (either filing failures or missed tests) within 12 months.