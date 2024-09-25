Wednesday, September 25, 2024
HomeNews ReportsWrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat misses anti-doping test, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) issues whereabouts notice
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat misses anti-doping test, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) issues whereabouts notice

In its notice, NADA informed Vinesh that she had committed a whereabouts failure, as she was unavailable for a doping test on September 9 at her home in Kharkhoda village, Sonepat.

OpIndia Staff
Vinesh Phogat NADA
Vinesh Phogat (Image Source: Hindustan Times)
11

On Wednesday, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) served a whereabouts notice to wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat for failing to provide her whereabouts and requested an explanation within 14 days.

Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement after being disqualified from the Paris Olympics in August, stating that she no longer had the strength to continue. The 29-year-old wrestler was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight before her 50kg gold medal match and shared her decision to retire on social media.

Athletes registered with NADA’s Registered Testing Pool (RTP), including Vinesh, are required to provide details about their availability for doping tests. If an athlete submits their whereabouts but is unavailable at the specified time and location, it is considered a whereabouts failure.

In its notice, NADA informed Vinesh that she had committed a whereabouts failure, as she was unavailable for a doping test on September 9 at her home in Kharkhoda village, Sonepat.

Vinesh retired from the sport following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics, where she made it to the final but was unable to compete in the gold-medal match due to being overweight. Recently, Vinesh and fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia joined the Congress party, and she is now running in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections from the Julana constituency, where she has been actively campaigning.

The NADA notice stated: “This formal notice is to inform you of an apparent failure to comply with the whereabouts requirements of the Anti-Doping Rules (ADR), and to invite you to submit any comments before a final decision is made.”

“A Dope Control Officer (DCO) was sent to conduct your test on that date, time, and location, but was unable to find you for testing.”

Vinesh must either acknowledge the failure or provide evidence that she was at the location for the required 60 minutes.

It is worth noting that a single whereabouts failure does not automatically result in an anti-doping violation. For NADA to charge an athlete, there must be three whereabouts failures (either filing failures or missed tests) within 12 months.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Delhi Police Special Cell’s IFSO unit busts “Digital Arrest” fraud, three arrested for using mule and fake bank accounts

ANI -

India’s solar PV module manufacturing capacity increases from 2.3 GW to 67 GW in 10 years under Make In India initiatives

ANI -

BHU professor’s controversial paper on Covaxin adverse effects retracted by journal, Bharat Biotech slaps Rs 5 crore defamation on all authors

OpIndia Staff -

Mali: Islamic terror outfit Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen gives ‘ultimatum’ to Christians to either give funds, fight for them, convert to Islam or...

OpIndia Staff -

Himachal Pradesh: Congress govt follows Yogi’s steps, orders street vendors, outlet owners selling food to display name

ANI -

SC cautions against biased oral observations after HC judge’s remarks – something that should have also been done when Nupur Sharma was humiliated by...

Rukma Rathore -

Threatening to exile Hindus out of Mewat? Haryana BJP fumes after Congress MLA Maman Khan, accused of inciting Nuh violence, says he has a...

OpIndia Staff -

Arfa Khanum claims news of Love Jihad, Spit Jihad and Land Jihad are fake; Here are 13 such cases just from past few days

OpIndia Staff -

Scroll platforms pro-Islamist group HfHR to spew venom against Hindus, calls diaspora “extremists” for opposing California Assembly Bill 3027: All you need to know

Anurag -

Delhi LG approves mandatory service bond for UG and PG doctors for one year, doctors outrage calling it ‘draconian, enslavement, forced labour’

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com