On Saturday (5th October), a Bangladeshi national named Nawab, who was illegally staying in India since 2021, was apprehended from Rampur Kudarkatti village in Araria district of Bihar.

According to reports, Nawab hails from Chapainawabganj in Rajshahi Division of Bangladesh. He paid money to agents who helped him cross the Nagar river and infiltrate into the Indian territory.

The illegal immigrant initially stayed at his aunt’s house in Bihar’s Katihar before shifting to Araria. He got married about 1.5 years ago to a woman named Rangeela Khatun. Nawab also has a daughter by the name of Nusrat Khatoon.

He was exposed while trying to apply for an Indian passport. It must be mentioned that until then Nawab had successfully procured an Indian voter ID card by paying money to a Booth Level Officer(BLO).

The Bangladeshi infiltrator, who was living in Ward No 11 of Rampurkodkatti Panchayat, visited the Nagar police station to get his documents verified. He was asked to first get his documents verified by the Panchayat Head.

Accordingly, Nawab met Rampurkodkatti Panchayat President Pammi Devi. She grew suspicious and informed her husband Rajesh Singh, who was alarmed to see the name of Nawab’s wife on his voter ID card instead of his father’s name.

Now, an illegal Bangladeshi arrested in Bihar's Araria. He entered India around 6 years ago.



Indian voter card and Aadhaar card were found in his possession. pic.twitter.com/GelZ0dvyek — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) October 6, 2024

Singh also found the name of a villager in place of the father’s name on Nawab’s Aadhar card. On quizzing him about the matter, Nawab accepted that he was a Bangladeshi national who entered India illegally three years ago. Rajesh Singh then alerted the Nagar police station.

Nawab was thereafter arrested and put in custody. He is now being interrogated by the cops. A probe has been launched into the matter. Immigration and Intelligence officials have also been roped in by the police to aid in the investigation.

Last month, four illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were nabbed by the police at the Dharmanagar railway station in the Northeastern state of Tripura.

Recently, Maharashtra police arrested a porn actress named Riya Barde for illegally staying in India. She was operating using different names such as Arohi Barde, and Banna Sheikh. She was found to be a Bangladeshi infiltrator, who was staying in India using forged documents.