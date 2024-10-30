Wednesday, October 30, 2024
HomeNews ReportsDisengagement by India and China in Ladakh's Depsang and Demchok completed, coordinated patrolling to...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Disengagement by India and China in Ladakh’s Depsang and Demchok completed, coordinated patrolling to start soon

India has been working towards resolving this long-standing dispute to restore the pre-April 2020 situation, prior to the onset of Chinese aggression in the area.

ANI
13

The disengagement process between India and China in Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh was completed today, Indian Army sources said on Wednesday.

Following the disengagement, both sides will soon start the coordinated patrolling in their respective areas: sources added.

“Disengagement between India and China in Desaang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh is completed. Coordinated patrolling is set to start by both sides soon. Ground commanders will continue to hold talks. Exchange of sweets on Diwali is set to happen tomorrow,” said Army sources.

India has been working towards resolving this long-standing dispute to restore the pre-April 2020 situation, prior to the onset of Chinese aggression in the area.

On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that frontier troops of both nations are engaged in “relevant work” in line with the agreement reached on border issues.

During a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that this work is progressing “smoothly.”

When asked whether India and China had commenced troop withdrawals from friction points, Lin Jian said, “In accordance with the recent resolutions on border issues, the Chinese and Indian frontier troops are engaged in relevant work, progressing smoothly at present.”

On October 21, India announced an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, ending the over four-year military standoff.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia, where both leaders welcomed the agreement on patrolling arrangements along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The meeting followed an announcement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the new patrolling arrangements along the LAC in the India-China border areas.

The border standoff between India and China, which began in 2020 in eastern Ladakh along the LAC, was triggered by Chinese military actions and led to a prolonged strain on bilateral relations.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

West Bengal: Doctor Noor Alam rapes a woman after injecting her with a sedative, blackmails her with obscene video; victim attempts suicide

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: 17 years old national level taekwondo player Anurag Yadav beheaded in Jaunpur over land dispute

OpIndia Staff -

New Zealand: SFJ’s Khalistan referendum on India’s radar, former MP Kanwaljit Bakshi says only a ‘tiny and vocal minority’ supporting it

OpIndia Staff -

Mahesh Langa took over ₹28 lakhs from businessman for wife’s birthday party and new office, intimidated him in name of political influence- Details of...

Rajyaguru Bhargav -

US elections: Ballot boxes burned in Oregon and Washington, police recover note reading “Free Gaza”

OpIndia Staff -

As PM Modi slams Delhi & West Bengal for not implementing Ayushman Bharat, data shows other opposition ruled states are among top beneficiaries of...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: Minor girl goes missing in Tehri Garhwal, family accuses barber Salman of molesting and forcing her to convert to Islam, angry locals vandalise...

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Amjad and 4 others assaulted minor Hindu Girls in Saharanpur; Dalit youth who tried to rescue them abused with casteist slurs, thrashed

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Third FIR registered against jailed journalist Mahesh Langa in Ahmedabad, now charged with defrauding businessman of Rs 28 lakh

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Trudeau’s minister testifies with same old claims against India, admits to leaking sensitive intelligence to WaPo ahead of meeting with NSA Doval

Anurag -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com