Tuesday, October 15, 2024
HomeNews Reports'EVMs 100 per cent foolproof': CEC Rajiv Kumar rubbishes Congress claims of EVM tampering...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘EVMs 100 per cent foolproof’: CEC Rajiv Kumar rubbishes Congress claims of EVM tampering during Haryana elections

The BJP won the Haryana elections by securing 48 seats out of 90 while the Congress won 37. After the election results were declared, the Congress party blamed the EVMs and claimed that the BJP had won the elections by tampering with the EVMs.

OpIndia Staff
CEC Rajiv Kumar rubbishes Congress claims of EVM tampering during Haryana elections, says results were public mandate, 'EVMs 100% foolproof'
Image- India Today
9

On Tuesday, 15th October, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar rubbished the claims of the Congress party who blamed the EVMs after facing losses in the recently happened Haryana State Assembly elections. “The public answers the questions by participating in the voting. As far as EVMs are concerned, they are 100% secure and foolproof,” Kumar said. This notably comes on the day when the Commission is about to announce the dates of elections scheduled to happen in the states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The BJP won the Haryana elections by securing 48 seats out of 90 while the Congress won 37. After the election results were declared, the Congress party blamed the EVMs and claimed that the BJP had won the elections by tampering with the EVMs.

Last week, Congress sought a comprehensive investigation into ‘discrepancies’ allegedly discovered in some Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during vote counting in the Haryana assembly elections, as well as the sealing and security of such EVMs until the inquiry.

A group of top Congress leaders, including former chief ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ashok Gehlot, AICC leaders KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, and Pawan Khera, and Haryana Congress chairman Udai Bhan, met with top Election Commission officials. The group submitted a memorandum to the officials, along with specific objections from various Haryana constituencies.

The Congress leaders claimed that at least 20 such complaints, seven of which were in writing, had been received from as many assembly constituencies, with many referring to EVMs that were operating at 99 per cent battery capacity while the average EVM was found to be operating at 60 to 70 per cent battery capacity during counting. The party highlighted ‘glaring discrepancies’ relating to several EVMs in the Haryana polls and asked the EC to launch an inquiry.

However, the Election Commission had outrightly rejected the Congress’s claims saying that while fully charged batteries are inserted in EVMs before the polls, the charge level continues to come down with the use of the machines in mock polls, actual voting, and counting.

Official sources of the ECI told the media that there is a link between battery charge levels and voting numbers shown in EVMs. The officials explained that alkaline batteries are used in the Control Unit of the EMVs, and new batteries are inserted on the commissioning of the EVMs for the election in the presence of candidates or their agents, and then the machines are sealed.

The battery provides a voltage between 7.5 and 8 volts. When the voltage is above 7.4, the battery capacity is displayed as 99 per cent. As the battery charge is consumed with the use of the EVM for voting, the charge level is displayed as coming down gradually from 98% to 10%. The EVM works till the battery has over 5.8 volts. Before reaching 10% charge, the control unit starts displaying a low battery warning.

The ECI further explained that the capacity of the battery on the counting day depends upon the mock poll conducted on the control unit, the actual poll, and the initial voltage of the battery which can vary between 7.5 to 8 volts.

The Congress leaders also alleged that there were delays in publishing the results of the Haryana elections, and Jairam Ramesh submitted a formal complaint with the ECI. The Commission meanwhile also rejected the claims saying that the counting of votes was carried out as per Rule 60 of Conduct of Election Rules at the designated counting centres and by the designated authorities following the Statutory and Regulatory regime.

The ECI reminded the Congress party that as per rules, the entire counting process in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir was unfolding in the presence of candidates, observers, and micro-observers. The response by the ECI categorically stated, “There is nothing on record to substantiate your ill-founded allegation of slowdown in updating of results.”

The ECI provided publicly available data from its website which showed that approximately 25 rounds of counting across all constituencies were being updated every 5 minutes on Tuesday, which testifies to the dissemination of the counting process in a speedy manner.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Gujarat: Communal tensions flare up in Deesa after a married Hindu woman ‘disappears’ from Garba event, husband blames a Muslim youth for luring her...

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad Police confirm identity of Saleem, who kicked Hindu deity and vandalised the idol in Muthyalamma temple

OpIndia Staff -

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused of being involved in Waqf land scam, opposition MPs dismiss it saying JPC is pursuing ‘partisan agenda’

OpIndia Staff -

India should declare Canada a state sponsor of terrorism: Here’s how Canada has repeatedly denied requests to extradite criminals, gangsters, and terrorists

Anurag -

31-Year-Old Lawrence Bishnoi executed Kanishka Bombing in 1985: Trudeau Government in Canada concludes investigation in the biggest terror attack before 9/11

Sandeep Singh -

Nails pulled out, bullet holes, injury marks on the body: Post-mortem report reveals Ram Gopal Mishra, whom Islamists killed, was tortured before his death

OpIndia Staff -

After Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s dog whistling, terrorist organisation SFJ announces $500,000 reward to hunt down Indian High Commissioner

OpIndia Staff -

Canadian police admit that the country is safe haven for Khalistanis, blame Lawrence Bishnoi gang, WaPo accuses Amit Shah of ‘criminal activities’

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Muslim mob attacks Durga Puja in Howrah, vandalises idol, pelts stones at Hindu devotees

OpIndia Staff -

The Print paints a target behind Nupur Sharma’s back 2 years after Islamists hounded her for opposing the denigration of Hindu Gods and Goddesses

Anurag -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com