The situation in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh has remained tense ever since the remarks made on Prophet Muhammad. On one hand, Muslim extremists wreaked havoc in the name of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati’s arrest and on the other, furious Hindu organisations have also repeatedly taken to the streets after Islamists attacked the Dasna Devi temple. Amid this, a maha panchayat has been announced by the Hindu outfits on 13th October.

The police stated that section 163 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been enforced in the entire area and no authorisation has been granted for the massive gathering. On 7th October Hindu activists reached the Police Commissioner’s Office located in the Police Line and demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers and also demanded the release of Yati Narsinghanand.

Social media is also being used for the promotion of the Maha Panchayat under the slogan of “Chalo Dasna (Let’s go to Dasna)” and all 36 Hindu communities have been called to prepare a framework for the security of the Shiv Shakti Dham where the event is scheduled to take place at 10 am. Meanwhile, the authorities enforced section 163 last week in the entire Ghaziabad which prohibits the assembly of five or more persons.

On the morning of 7th October, protestors who came from Delhi protested at UP Gate. Around 100 people who came on the appeal of a group named “World Peace Harmony” raised slogans when they were stopped from going to the Collectorate. The authorities pacified them and they returned after submitting a memorandum. The agitators blocked a service lane from Delhi to Ghaziabad triggering snarls near the border and disrupting peace in the area. There was a traffic gridlock between 10 and 11 am for an hour because of the commotion.

A report has been filed against 91 people in Kaushambi police station in connection with the demonstration. Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) on 8th October against 11 named persons including the chairman of a nonprofit organization, and about 60 unidentifiable individuals, according to other reports. The authorities mentioned that 16 cases in this case have been launched at different police stations till now and 23 accused have been arrested as well as sent to jail. The most number of cases have been submitted at Wave City police station. On 8th October, cops nabbed Riyaz, a resident of Khari Kuan and Rizwan from Mohalla Qureshiyan and threw them behind bars.

Background of the matter

“Even thousands of years since Ravan committed a small mistake, we burn his effigy. But until now, such criminals have taken birth that Ravan’s existence would fail in front of them. I want to exhort all Hindus from this stage if you want to burn an effigy, burn the effigy of Mohammad,” voiced Yati Narsinghanand during an event that led to massive protests against him by Muslims who raised “Sar Tan Se Juda” slogans and indulged in violence including the attacks on Dasna Devi temple and even police personnel in the name of agitation. The Hindu sage is the priest of the temple.

The police are currently investigating a possible “conspiracy” angle for the 4th October demonstration outside the Dasna Devi Temple. “About 100-150 persons gathered outside the Dasna Devi temple and were raising slogans against the remarks made against Muhammad Paigamber Sahab. When stopped, they resorted to stone-pelting and prevented the discharge of official duties,” the First Information Report (FIR) disclosed.

Amidst the protest, a group of approximately 150 individuals threw stones at cops after which 13 of them were caught. The names of some of the perpetrators who were taken into custody are Farman, Sameer Mohammad, Sajid, Aamir, Shoaib, and Shahzad Syed. “We have so far arrested 13 persons in connection with the 4th October protest and we are also probing the conspiracy and other angles behind the buildup,” informed Surendra Nath Tewari, deputy commissioner of police (rural zone).

The Hindu seer has been arrested by the police but it hasn’t calmed the situation as radical Muslims continue to demonstrate and engage in riots in different areas. On 4th October, similar scenes were observed in Bulandshahr where Islamists pelted stones after Friday prayers and wounded a police officer during their protest. “Nara-e-Takbir Allah Hu Akbar,” “Fansi Do” and “Sar Tan Se Juda” have been a regular feature in these demonstrations.

An FIR has also been filed against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair following the attack on Dasna Devi Temple by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dr Udita Tyagi. It stated that he along with Arshad Madani and Asaduddin Owaisi, attempted to incite Muslims across the nation and persuaded local Muslims to arrange for outsiders to destroy the Shiv Shakti Dham in Dasna.