Actress Shabreen has been arrested for kidnapping a three-and-a-half-year-old boy in Palghar district, the Waliv police confirmed on Sunday.

Shabreen was romantically involved with the boy’s uncle, Brijesh Singh. However, due to differences in their communities, Brijesh’s family opposed their marriage.

Senior officer Jayaraj Ranawane, confirming the arrest, said, “Shabreen was so infatuated with Brijesh that she lost awareness of her actions, despite her roles in crime serials like ‘Crime Patrol’ and films based on real events.”

The police are also investigating Brijesh’s involvement in the kidnapping, as he was seen with an unidentified female accomplice.

Shabreen and Brijesh had been in a relationship for several years, but due to caste and religious differences, Brijesh’s family did not approve of their union. Despite Shabreen’s attempts to win them over, the family remained opposed, leading her to take drastic measures, which resulted in her arrest.

According to the Waliv police, Brijesh’s nephew, Prince, had been attending classes regularly. On Saturday, around 11 AM, Shabreen arrived at the school and later returned to pick him up. As Prince recognised her, he willingly went with her when she claimed she was taking him for medication.

When Prince did not return home by the afternoon, his family enquired at the school and learned that he had left with a woman who claimed she was taking him to the doctor.

The Waliv police reviewed CCTV footage that showed Shabreen taking the child away in an auto-rickshaw, accompanied by another woman. After questioning the auto driver, the police discovered that he had dropped Shabreen off in Naigaon. Witnesses later identified her from photographs. The police traced her mobile phone location and arrested her in Bandra.

During questioning, it was revealed that Prince was being kept in a flat in Naigaon. He was rescued, and Shabreen was taken into custody. Investigations into Brijesh’s involvement are ongoing, as is the search for the unidentified female accomplice.

