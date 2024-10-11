On Wednesday (9th October) night, the idol of Goddess Durga was desecrated by three radical Muslims in Manasangan village in Karimganj district of Assam.

According to reports, the accused were identified as Abdul Ahad, Sahabul Ahmed and a minor. They are said to be students of the local madrassa.

The trio attacked the procession of the Bagargool Sarbajanin Durga Puja committee while they were en route to the pandal.

এটা বাংলাদেশ নয়, বরাক উপত্যকার ঘটনা,দুর্গা প্রতিমায় ভাত ছুঁড়ে মারায় করিমগঞ্জ পুলিশ গ্রেফতার করলো আব্দুল আহাদ ও সাবুল আহমদ নামের দুইটাকে .

Police arrester Abdul Ahad , Sahabul Haque for Throwing waste rice upon Durga idol in Karimganj, Assam , India . #Hidusunderattack pic.twitter.com/kr60s0Ez9U — saugat nath biddu (@BidduSaugat) October 10, 2024

The committee members were carrying the idol of Goddess Durga when Abdul and his accomplices threw leftover, cooked rice at it and defiled the Hindu deity.

This sparked communal tension in the Manasangan village. On learning about the matter, Karimganj DC Pradip Kumar Dwivedi and SP Partha Pratim Das reached the spot and de-escalated the situation.

A new idol was arranged for by the Karimganj district administration on the demand of the Hindu devotees associated with the Puja committee.

Madrassa students arrested in connection to Karimganj idol desecration

The police swung into action and arrested Abdul Ahad and Sahabul Ahmed. The duo was produced before a judicial court and remanded in custody.

The minor accused was sent to juvenile court. Efforts are underway to prevent further incidents of desecration of Durga Puja idols and pandals.

BJP MLA from Karimganj, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, also visited Manasangan village to take cognisance of the situation. He handed over ₹10,000 to the Bagargool Sarbajanin Durga Puja committee.

200-year-old Hindu temple set on fire in Karimganj

In September last year, a 200-year-old Hindu temple was set ablaze by unidentified miscreants in Barman Basti village in Ratabari in Karimganj district of Assam.

As per reports, a group of criminals set fire to the ancient Shiv-Narayan Mandir in the wee hours of the night. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Ratabari police.

After the news of the incident spread, the locals rushed to the temple. They demanded strict action against those involved in the temple’s destruction. During the initial investigation, three gallons of fuel were recovered by the police.