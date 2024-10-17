Thursday, October 17, 2024
Supreme Court refuses to stay Nayab Singh govt’s oath taking ceremony in Haryana, warns the petitioner

A bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra took serious note of the plea and stated that it may impose costs on the petitioner for filing such a plea. 

SC refuses to stay Nayab Singh govt's oath taking ceremony in Haryana, puts Congress petitioner on guard
Nayab Singh Saini: Image- Business Standard
On Thursday, 17th October, the Supreme Court refused to halt the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government in Haryana led by CM Nayab Singh Saini. A bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra took serious note of the plea and stated that it may impose costs on the petitioner for filing such a plea. 

As per the inputs by Live Law, the petition was filed by one of the Congress leaders.

“Do you want us to stall the oath-taking of an elected government? We are putting you on guard. We will impose costs. Circulate the papers. We will see,” the CJI said as the plea was scheduled for an urgent hearing ahead of the event. “How can we restrain the elected government from taking oath,” the CJI asked.

The bench directed the petitioner to circulate three copies of the petition to the three judges and warned of a fine.

Nayab Singh Saini, the BJP leader, took oath as Haryana’s chief minister on Thursday, 17th September along with Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij, Israna MLA Krishan Lal Panwar, Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh, and others taking oaths as ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, and other NDA alliance officials attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Overcoming all odds, including anti-incumbency, exit poll forecasts, and the three-term curse, the BJP staged a spectacular comeback in Haryana, forming government for the third time in a row, a state record. Apart from increasing its vote share to 40% from 36% in 2019, with 48 wins, the BJP has also won the most seats in the last three Assembly elections while Congress won 37 seats.

