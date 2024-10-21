On Monday, 21st October, the state government of Uttar Pradesh announced that it would launch comfortable sleeping pods to enhance the experience of the devotees during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela 2025. The state said it was taking considerable steps to provide a pleasant and comfortable experience for pilgrims visiting the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025. In addition to the massive tent city being set up for visitors, the administration further intends to offer cutting-edge sleeping pods for the first time.

The state Tourism Department has already created a thorough road map for this program. If all goes as planned, devotees will soon have access to these revolutionary sleeping pods, providing a modern and comfortable living option during large religious gatherings.

Following the popularity of the sleeping pod facilities at Prayagraj Junction Railway Station, devotees and tourists visiting the Kumbh area will shortly be able to enjoy the same amenities during religious gatherings.

Aparajita Singh, Prayagraj’s Regional Tourism Officer, announced on Sunday, 20th October, that a traditional tent city is being established in the Parade Ground, while two luxury tent cities are being developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model in Arail and Jhunsi. Tourists and devotees have responded enthusiastically to the facility, with 1,600 of Arail’s 2,000 tents already reserved.

The second tent city in Jhunsi would consist of 400 sleeping pods. As per the reports, the tender procedure is presently underway, and development will be completed once all safety requirements have been met.

It is crucial to note that the idea of sleeping pods in Prayagraj was introduced in July 2024. BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi lauding the BJP government said that in India only two sleeping pod establishments were developed and both were in Mumbai, and that now the third one was being built in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Mahakumbh is slated to commence on January 14th, 2025, with Makar Sankranti, and end on February 26th, 2025, with Maha Shivratri.

The sleeping pod is a compact capsule-sized room outfitted with high-tech features. The facility includes phone charging, Wi-Fi access, locker rooms, and luxurious toilets, among other amenities.

According to the reports, visitors would be able to hire sleeping pods to make their stay comfortable during the largest religious gatherings. There is a plan to deploy sleeping pods at airport lobbies and railway stations as well.

The tent city, set up by the state ahead of the Mahakumbha 2025, is spread over 4000 hectares between Sangam, Arail, and Phaphamau and is divided into 25 sectors. The facility is set to offer a range of accommodations, from humble to luxurious, for the 45-day fair which is scheduled to attract around 40 crore visitors this time.

Earlier on 6th October, the government said that it had set a deadline of December 15th this year to provide all the facilities to the devotees participating in the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. CM Yogi Adityanath also said that the government was using AI tools to ensure safety, focusing on ‘zero plastic usage’, and expanding the area of the Maha Kumbh.

Explaining the arrangements and preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025, he further said that the government is ensuring that no devotee has to walk for more than 1 km during the festival except for the 6 peak days, which include the festival of Makar Sankranti, Mouni Amawasya, Mahashivratri, Posh Purnima and Maghi Purnima. CM Yogi emphasized that to facilitate the transport for devotees, the government will provide more than 700 shuttle electric buses.

Recalling the Kumbh Mela of 2019, UP CM said that the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are going on at a war footing and there are no obstacles in the preparations. He further informed that the state government is working with the different central government departments to speed up the preparations.

With the Maha Kumbh Mela all set to take place from January 14th to February 26th, 2025, tight security arrangements are being made. The main bathing festival, known as the “Shahi Snan” (royal baths), will take place on January 14th (Makar Sankranti), January 29th (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3rd (Basant Panchami).

UP government has announced to provide subsidies for the transformation of dhabas, restaurants, and hotels on the major routes to offer improved facilities to tourists and devotees attending the festival.