Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections, Arvind Kejriwal has assured Delhites that if re-elected, he will waive his government’s ‘inflated’ water and electricity bills.

While addressing a public rally in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo conceded that his government sent the people massive and incorrect water and electricity bills.

“Recently, I heard that when I was in jail, they messed things up behind my back and sent you massive water bills again. Many people received incorrect and inflated bills,” Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged.

#WATCH | Addressing a rally on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja in Delhi, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "…You don't need to pay water bills. Form our government again in February and I will waive off your water bills. During Sheila Dikshit's time, there used to be… pic.twitter.com/jmMwioXjYz — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2024

He promised to resolve the issues and continue the ‘benefits’ if AAP is re-elected to power in the upcoming State Legislative Assembly elections. Arvind Kejriwal directed the public not to pay water bills issued by the Delhi government.

“Those who received incorrect water bills, you don’t need to pay them. Just let my government be formed again in February, and I will waive everyone’s water bills, and you will start getting zero bills for water, just like before,” he announced.

The AAP supremo went a step ahead and claimed to make electricity and water bills free. “I am not saying you should vote for me; just see for yourself…You can see whether the central government has done anything for Delhi,” Kejriwal brazened out.

Delhi BJP President Virender Sachdeva slammed the former Delhi CM and pointed out, “Kejriwal tells Delhi residents that if their water bill is high, they should not pay it because he will waive it in March. Delhiites ask: if Kejriwal’s government is in power today, why doesn’t he waive the bills right now?”