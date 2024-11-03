After releasing the Bharatiya Janata Party Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) for Jharkhand Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the BJP stands out from all other parties, adding that the upcoming elections in the state is not just an election to change the government, but an election to ensure the future of Jharkhand.

“This election in Jharkhand is not just an election to change the government, but an election to ensure the future of Jharkhand. The people of Jharkhand have to decide whether they want a government full of corruption or a BJP government moving forward on the path of development under the leadership of PM Modi. Do they want a government that endangers the identity, land and women of Jharkhand by allowing infiltration or do they want a Bharatiya Janata Party government that protects the borders,” Amit Shah said, after releasing the BJP’s Sankalp Patra event in Ranchi.

Shah further said that the backward classes, the poor, the tribals, the Dalits are looking towards the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ with great hope.

“We are releasing the ‘Sankalp Patra’ today, the Bharatiya Janata Party stands out from all other parties. Because the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party in the country’s politics that does what it says. Whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party has come to power, we have fulfilled all the resolutions. This is our track record and that is why the people of Jharkhand, especially the backward classes, the poor, the tribals, the Dalits are looking towards our ‘Sankalp Patra’ with great hope,” he added.

The Union Home Minister asserted that during the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s government, the tribals of the state are not safe.

“The number of tribals in Santhal Pargana is continuously decreasing. Infiltrators are coming here and luring our daughters and marrying them and occupying the land. If this is not stopped, then neither the culture of Jharkhand, nor the employment, land, or daughters here will be safe. That is why the BJP is moving ahead with the slogan of securing “Roti, Beti, Maati,” Shah said.

The Home Minister also attacked the JMM led alliance alleging that they had allowed infiltrators into tribal lands.

“BJP government is being formed in Jharkhand and we will drive out these infiltrators. We will bring the law and return the land taken away from women. Hemant Soren, you have failed to provide security to the women of Jharkhand,” he said.

Amit Shah released Bharatiya Janata Party Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) for Jharkhand Assembly elections in Ranchi.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sanjay Seth, and BJP Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi were present during the launch.

Elections for 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly will be conducted in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)