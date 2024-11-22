Friday, November 22, 2024
HomeNews ReportsCongress spokesperson wanted to show photo of Gautam Adani with PM Modi, ends up...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress spokesperson wanted to show photo of Gautam Adani with PM Modi, ends up showing a picture of Adani with Robert Vadra in a DD News show

The Adani-Vadra photo mistakenly shown by Verma was taken in 2009, when Robert Vadra visited Adani's port and SEZ in Mundra shortly after the UPA government returned to power. As per an HT report, Vadra’s visit was facilitated by a union minister, who was close to the Adani group.

OpIndia Staff
(Images: File, DD News)

The indictment of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani by the US Department of Justice has given ammunition to the opposition parties to attack the Modi government. However, in desperation to establish their narrative that somehow Adani is corrupt because the US said so and PM Modi is also involved, Congress spokesperson Ajay Verma invited embarrassment and ridicule to his party on National television.

During a debate program on the Adani indictment issue on Doordarshan News on 21st November, Congress spokesperson Ajay Verma tried to push the opposition’s narrative that PM Modi and Gautam Adani are ‘very close’. To do so, the Congress spokesperson showed a picture on his mobile phone to the Television screen, which he thought was of Gautam Adani and PM Modi. However, the debate panellists were in splits as it turned to a picture of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra with Adani. Appearing as a guest on the debate OnlyFact India’s founder Vijay Patel said, “This photo is with Jija Ji (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law,) not Modiji”.

The Adani-Vadra photo mistakenly shown by Verma was taken in 2009, when Robert Vadra visited Adani’s port and SEZ in Mundra shortly after the UPA government returned to power. As per an HT report, Vadra’s visit was facilitated by a union minister, who was close to the Adani group.

Notably, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and seven other executives had been accused in connection with an alleged plot to bribe Indian officials. US authorities claim that $250 million (Rs 2100 crore) in bribes were paid to certain Indian officials in exchange for preferential terms on solar power contracts obtained by Adani Green Energy Ltd and Azure Power Global Ltd.

While the Congress party and the leftist ecosystem have already believed and are passing off the US Justice Department’s ‘allegations’ against Adanis as proven truth, the US Department of Justice has accused Gautam Adani of bribing Indian government officials in various state governments between the years 2021 to 2022, of which not a single state was ruled by Modi’s Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). In fact, all the states mentioned in the indictment document were ruled by the anti-BJP parties at that time. In Tamil Nadu, I.N.D.I. Alliance partner DMK was and continues to be in power, in Odisha Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was in power, in Chhattisgarh Congress was in power, and in Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress Party was in power between Jul 2021 and Feb 2022.

It is pertinent to mention Rahul Gandhi’s fixation with businessman Gautam Adani. Not a day goes by when the Gandhi scion does not say something slandering the businessman and accuses PM Modi of crony capitalism. The Gandhi scion and Congress party has over the last few years gone all out to implicate Adani as a partner in crime with PM Modi. In this line, he even coined terms like ‘Modani’ and claimed that PM Modi is ‘employed’ by Gautam Adani. The Congress party, however, fails to explain that if they are so convinced that Gautam Adani is corrupt and the Modi government treats him favourably, why the Congress government in Telangana signed four MoUs worth Rs 12,400 crore with the Adani group at the sideline of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 in Davos, Switzerland.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Awarded projects when in power, called him corrupt otherwise’: BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla exposes I.N.D.I. bloc’s hypocrisy over Adani row

OpIndia Staff -

‘We have lost everything’: Kashmiri Pandits lament as Jammu Development Authorities demolish their shops, assert they weren’t served any notices

OpIndia Staff -

CPIM declares Adani ‘guilty’ of corruption just because some American lawyers say so, demands a CBI case to probe allegations made against him in...

OpIndia Staff -

Hypersonic ballistic missile hits Dnipro, Ukraine: Putin says it was ‘combat testing’ to show they can hit anywhere with nuclear warheads. What it means

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Deadly attack on passenger vans kills over 40 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram, reports indicate Sunni militants targeting Shias

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Indian consulate forced to cancel camps after Trudeau govt does not provide even ‘minimum security’

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammed Zahid molests minor Hindu college student, tries to force her to marry and convert, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Many Indira canteens closed due to non-payment to staff, 11 canteens had earlier shut down in July

OpIndia Staff -

As Gautam Adani gets accused of bribing Indian officials by US attorney Breon Peace, read about his ties to George Soros and why Donald...

Rukma Rathore -

Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl forcibly converted to Islam, married to an old Muslim man, affidavit claims victim is ‘consenting adult’

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com