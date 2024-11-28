Did Vishnu Shankar Jain and the Jama Masjid survey team raise Jai Shri Ram slogans inside the mosque to incite Muslims? Here’s the truth

The Islamo-leftist ecosystem is trying every trick at hand to blame the Hindus, especially the Hindu side’s lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain for the Islamist violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal during the court-ordered survey of the disputed Shahi Jama Masjid. A video is being widely circulated by Islamo-leftists and Samajwadi Party leaders accusing Jain and the survey team of chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans when they arrived at the disputed mosque for the survey, to incite riots.

In this vein, a notorious Islamist Samiullah Khan shared a video of advocate Jain and the survey team walking along with the police while some people were raising Jai Shri Ram slogans. Khan claimed that this was the starting point of the violence in Sambhal.

“Starting Point of Violence in Sambhal; Hindutva advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain arrived to survey the mosque with a team that was chanting Jai Shri Ram. Is this the way to follow the judicial process? And why does advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain always look for temples in mosques? Which creates unrest, Chaos and tensions? How is he getting orders against mosques so easily? He was also active against Mathura mosque? Who is secretly appreciating this Hindutva lawyer for doing all this???” Khan posted on X on 24th November.

Another Islamist X handle “The Muslim” shared the said video and wrote: “The survey team entered the mosque raising religious slogans. The court-appointed survey team entered the mosque amid stone pelting and clashes.”

One Sadaf Afreen also shared the said video on X and wrote, “This is a survey team, they have come again to survey the mosque! The survey team in black coats has arrived shouting the slogan “JSR”! Nowadays religion has entered into every institution! And this is dangerous for the country!”

Another Islamist “Chandni” wrote, “In Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal Jama Masjid survey team entered the mosque by chanting religious slogans. Jai Shri Ram slogans were raised so that local Muslims could be instigated.”

Similarly, Democratic Progressive Azad Party leader Salman Nizami also blamed Vishnu Shankar Jain and even the court for the Islamist violence in Sambhal and said, “The death toll in #Sambhal violence rises to 5. The Judge & petitioner are responsible for this bloodshed. Ordering a survey without hearing the other side & the survey team entering the mosque chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ was deliberate provocation. Police firing on protestors instead of using water cannons or tear gas shows intent to spread fear among minorities & sow communal division. Those responsible must be punished!”

Blaming Vishnu Shankar Jain and Jai Shri Ram slogans for Islamist violence in Sambhal: A move for political gains or to justify the murderous mob?

Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq who has been booked for inciting Muslims to carry out violence in Sambhal, also blamed “Jai Shri Ram” slogans for the mob violence.

Similarly, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav also blamed the chants of “Jai Shri Ram” outside the mosque for inciting riots.

While the Islamists and their political and propaganda allies are blaming Vishnu Shankar Jain, Jai Shree Ram slogans and even the court which ordered the survey for the violence in Sambhal, their lies fall flat as the viral video is not recorded when the survey arrived at the disputed mosque.

Following the court’s directions on Sunday, a team from the Advocate Commission and advocate Jain entered the mosque at 7:30 a.m. to undertake a study about the assertion that the Harihar Temple exists within the Shahi Jama Masjid of Sambhal. In the video shot when the team actually entered the disputed mosque, the situation was peaceful and at no point during this time were slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ raised. There was no mocking of other communities or triumphalism or any effort from the Hindu side and the survey team to instigate Muslims. However, the Islamo-leftist ecosystem is constantly endangering advocate Jain’s life by painting a target on his back. It is notable that Vishnu Shankar Jain also represents the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath dispute and has frequently been receiving death threats from Islamists.

BIG BREAKING: Attempt by ecosystem and SP leaders to blame Hindu side lawyer @Vishnu_Jain1 for chanting Jai Sri Ram slogans outside Sambhal Jama Masjid to incite riots falls flat.

Watch this footage of Jain and administration officials entering the Masjid in Sambhal early in… pic.twitter.com/O1nldA11cz — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) November 27, 2024

Taking to X, Jain said that when he and the survey entered the disputed mosque on Sunday, the area was cordoned off by the administration. He also demanded action against those making “irresponsible” statements for political gains. “From this video it can be clearly seen that i was entering the site to conduct the survey along with lawyers and the district administration at 7.30 am on 24.11.24 amidst heavy security when the entire area was cordoned off. For political reasons irresponsible statements have been made by irresponsible persons without checking the correct facts and the guilty persons must be prosecuted,” Jain said.

From this video it can be clearly seen that i was entering the site to conduct the survey along with lawyers and the district administration at 7.30 am on 24.11.24 amidst heavy security when the entire area was cordoned off. For political reasons irresponsible statements have… https://t.co/7eJQQbzhf4 — Vishnu Shankar Jain (@Vishnu_Jain1) November 27, 2024

Earlier too, Jain had refuted the misleading claims made with obvious malicious intent by the usual suspects claiming that Jai Shri Ram slogans were raised to incite violence. Jain said, “The video which is being circulated in social media is of me leaving the disputed area after the survey was completed at 11pm. Its is not the video of me going to the survey site. I went to the survey site with the district administration along with lawyers of masjid committee, CG and SG. False information is being spread.”

The video which is being circulated in social media is of me leaving the disputed area after the survey was completed at 11pm. Its is not the video of me going to the survey site. I went to the survey site with the district administration along with lawyers of masjid committee,… pic.twitter.com/6i5Zbghr5e — Vishnu Shankar Jain (@Vishnu_Jain1) November 25, 2024

It is, thus, evident that the Islamists and their sympathisers are blatantly peddling lies endangering Vishnu Shankar Jain’s life and blaming the sacred Jai Shri Ram slogans to suit their narrative. Even if for argument’s sake it is assumed that Jai Shri Ram slogans were indeed raised, how does it justify the Islamist mob violence? What happened to the “Laa main teri geeta padh lun tu meri Quran” thing? The same Islamo-leftist ecosystem that hails offering of namaz inside temples as an epitome of ‘secularism’ and ‘brotherhood’, gets offended if Hindus supposedly chant Jai Shri Ram inside a mosque. How can this sacred Hindu religious slogan be a justification for pre-planned violence? These are the same people who say terrorism has no religion even when Jihadis do bomb blasts and beheading after raising Allahu Akbar slogans, but conveniently blame Jai Shri Ram slogan to justify Islamist mob violence. When Islamists take out their Eid or Muharram processions outside a temple and raise Allahu Akbar and even Sar tan se juda slogans, should Hindus start using it as a justification and attack the Islamists?

Earlier, OpIndia reported how leftist propaganda outlet The Wire’s Arfa Khannum Sherwani blamed the “Sanghi” court for ordering the survey of the disputed Jama Masjid to justify Islamist violence, now the ecosystem is blaming Vishnu Shankar Jain and Jai Shri Ram to rationalise Islamist mob resorting to violence. Clearly, the Islamo-leftist ecosystem is playing its usual trick of finding excuses to blame the Hindu side for the violence unleashed by Islamists and project the perpetrators as the victims and the victims as the perpetrators.