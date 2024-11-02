Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is backed by the USA and Canada, has come up with another threat against Indians and Hindus. This time, he wants Sikhs to ensure that Hindus don’t celebrate Diwali in their homes and temples in Punjab and elsewhere by bursting firecrackers.

He said that no Hindu temple will be allowed to burst firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali. ‘It is the responsibility of the Sikh youths to make sure that no Hindu temple bursts firecrackers,’ he said in a video that surfaced on 2nd November. Notably, Diwali was celebrated on 31st October in India.

He asked Sikh youths to first request Hindus politely to not burst firecrackers, but added that they should use traditional Khalsa way if that does not work. This means he suggests the use of force against Hindus to prevent them from celebrating Diwali by bursting firecrackers.

Gurdwaras and Temples ask RCMP for additional security this weekend in Canada as SFJ's Pannun releases a video threatening Hindus against celebrating on Diwali and plans to disrupt temple events on Nov 2 and 3rd pic.twitter.com/n0EExwVaHi — Journalist V (@OnTheNewsBeat) November 2, 2024

He said in the video, “To all Hindus and temple authorities in Punjab: On 1st November, no Hindu temple, no Hindu brothers or sisters, and no Hindu household should engage in any firework displays. It is the responsibility of the Sikh youth in Punjab to ensure this. First, request politely, and if needed, enforce it in the traditional Khalsa way—no fireworks should be allowed in any temple.”

Although the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader, who is dual citizen of USA and Canada, regularly issues such violent threats, he continued to be protected by the two north American nations. US Justice department has accused Indian intelligence agencies of plotting to kill him, and has opened a case. Similarly, Canadian govt also continues to shield him along with other Khalistani elements in the country.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a designated Khalistani terrorist declared under UAPA by the Indian Home Ministry. His organization, Sikhs For Justice, was also banned by the Indian government in 2019. Pannun is known for issuing threats and announcing bounties for anti-India activities.

Last month, he issued a warning that an Air India plane could be attacked ahead of the 40th anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He said that the attack will take place between 1 and 19 November. “Do not fly Air India…We are imploring Sikh ‘panth’ to refrain from travelling via Air India. From November 1, there will be a global blockade. Air India won’t be permitted to operate. Sikh ‘panth’, abstain from travelling by Air India after November 1,” said Pannun.

Last year, he made a similar threat to blow up Air India planes, leading to concerns across the aviation industry as the Khalistanis had indeed carried out one of the worst attacks in aviation history, the Air India Kanishka bombing in 1985.