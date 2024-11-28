Thursday, November 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsSupreme Court slams Punjab officials for advising farmers to burn stubble in afternoon to...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court slams Punjab officials for advising farmers to burn stubble in afternoon to evade satellites, demands 24*7 data on farm fires

The Apex court noted that officials cannot permit farmers to burn stubble, and instructed the Punjab government to issue immediate instructions to prevent such practices.

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court slams Punjab officials asking farmers to burn stubble evading satellite attention, demands 24*7 data on farm fires
Image- Live Hindustan

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 28th November, ordered 24×7 information regarding stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana after farmers began timing crop burning with the passage of NASA satellites over the region. Notably, that issue was raised by the media two weeks ago. As per India Today report, stubble burning hasn’t disappeared, it has just changed time.

The Supreme Court stated that the situation must be regularly watched because farmers are burning their crops after 1:30 pm when NASA satellites fly over the subcontinent. This resulted in a serious under-count of crop-burning data, particularly in Punjab, with the Centre of Air Quality Management (CAQM) reporting a 70% fall in the number of stubble-burning incidents.

The court opined that the farmers in the state of Punjab were being asked by the state authorities to burn the stubble after specific hours to evade the satellite’s attention.

The Apex court noted that officials cannot permit farmers to burn stubble, and instructed the Punjab government to issue immediate instructions to prevent such practices. The court also stated that the situation was very serious, affecting the lives of the people due to pollution.

During the hearing, Advocate Manali Singhal, representing the petitioner, informed a bench led by Justice Abhay Oka that several media houses had conducted a sting operation to expose the stubble-burning epidemic in Delhi’s neighboring states.

Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh stated that officials had admitted that the state had directed the farmers to burn stubble after 4 pm. The Supreme Court ruled that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV measures in the national capital would remain in effect and that the limits would be reviewed on Monday, December 2nd. 

“We expect the states to make a statement before us on what action they propose to take regarding breaches specifically pointed out by the court commissioners,” the top court observed.

The Supreme Court Bench further directed the Delhi government to take action against errant officials as identified in the court commissioners’ report. The court further chastised CAQM for issuing a clarification about GRAP restrictions, stating that it could cause confusion, and ordering the commission to delete it.

“They are saying other activities permitted under GRAP Stage 3 will be permitted. How can you say this? This would be overreaching orders of the court. If you issue such directions, everyone on the ground will be misled. This should be withdrawn as it may create confusion. What was the necessity of publishing this?” the court asked.

Last week it was reported that the data showing the decline in stubble burning in Punjab was misleading and that the farmers there were fooling the satellites used to monitor fire incidents. The exclusive report by NDTV then revealed that the farmers were devising strategies to avoid satellite surveillance. Experts believed that alterations in the timing of stubble burning were a planned attempt by farmers to avoid detection.

This came a day after the reports emerged claiming that the number of farm fires in Punjab had dropped dramatically, from roughly 79,000 in 2021 to approximately 32,000 in 2023. Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi has deteriorated and stubble burning in states like Punjab and Haryana is the main cause of it though the leftist cabal and Delhi’s AAP government blame Hindu festivals for it. They blame the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali. However, it has been widely agreed that stubble-burning incidents from Punjab have contributed the most to the poor air quality of Delhi.

In the given case, the Supreme Court has ordered 24×7 information regarding stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. The court has also noted that officials cannot permit farmers to burn stubble and instructed the Punjab government to issue immediate instructions to prevent such practices.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Sambhal Jama Masjid committee moves the Supreme Court against survey ordered by local court, CJI-led bench to hear the plea on 29 November

ANI -

Bangladesh: Islamic political parties demand ban on ISKCON, the Hindu organisation denies involvement in lawyer’s killing and distances itself from arrested monk Chinmoy Das

OpIndia Staff -

Norway’s leftist socialist politics is causing an exodus of entrepreneurs: Read how extreme taxes are hounding biggest tax payers

Rukma Rathore -

Mumbai: NIA Court convicts 3 Bangladeshi infiltrators for helping, sheltering Ansarullah Bangla Team terrorists in Pune

OpIndia Staff -

My periods had just started when I got married to ‘Sheikh Uncle,’ 15 days later he was missing and I was pregnant: Read horrifying...

जयन्ती मिश्रा -

Cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi after humiliating defeat in assembly polls? SS (UBT) suggests Uddhav Thackeray to go solo in upcoming polls, Raut says...

Siddhi Somani -

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav attacks judiciary over Ajmer Dargah case, says “small small” Judges want to burn the nation

OpIndia Staff -

NIA extradites Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Salman Rehman Khan from Rwanda, is accused of providing funds and weapons to terror modules in Bengaluru

ANI -

Kerala government extends Vizhinjam Port agreement with Adani Group for additional five years, India’s first deepwater port to be commissioned by December

ANI -

Rajat Sharma wants to stop temple-mosque disputes by asking Hindus to stop looking for their destroyed heritage under mosques: Here’s how he is wrong

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com