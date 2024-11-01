Madhya Pradesh: Tensions grip Indore after clashes between two communities over bursting crackers; stones pelted, cars vandalised

Tensions gripped the city of Indore after a dispute broke out between two neighbours belonging to different communities over bursting firecrackers on Friday, the day after Diwali. The argument quickly intensified, leading to both sides throwing stones at each other, resulting in minor injuries to a few individuals, a report published in Jagran quoting police sources said.

Reportedly, the dispute sparked off in the Chhatripura area of Indore, where some children were setting off firecrackers in the afternoon. Some individuals from the other community, presumably “Samuday Vishesh”, grew angry and damaged parked vehicles along the road, smashing the car windows.

A large police presence arrived at the scene and promptly resolved the situation. The injured are receiving treatment at the hospital, and the police have launched an investigation, with actions to follow based on its findings.

“The clash occurred in the Ravidas Pura area of the Chhatripura police station jurisdiction. Some children were setting off crackers on Friday afternoon, sparking a conflict between neighbours from different communities. Three people sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment,” the Jagran report quoted DCP Zone 4 Rishikesh Meena as saying.

He added, “Around 80 police officers have been deployed to maintain security in the area, and the situation is currently under control. We urge everyone in Indore to disregard any rumours or misinformation. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible.”

After the incident, Eklavya Gaur, son of MLA Malini Gaur, visited the Chhatripura police station along with members of Hindu groups, calling for strict punishment against those involved from the opposing side. Additional officers from Malharganj, Pandrinath, and Sarafa stations have been sent to the scene.

A Muslim mob in Faridabad attacks a Hindu family for celebrating Diwali and bursting crackers

Earlier yesterday, in Faridabad, Haryana, a Hindu family was reportedly attacked by Muslims over the use of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. The incident occurred in the Anandpur locality, where family members, including children and women, were allegedly assaulted by a Muslim mob led by two men, Raj and Ashiq. They also molested the daughter of the family, tore her clothes, and tried to sexually assault her. As a result, the victim’s family has decided to leave the area, offering to sell their house.

As per reports, the minor son of Durga Prasad was bursting firecrackers outside their house in Subhash Colony. Enraged at this, some Muslims led by Raj and Ashiq from the neighbourhood arrived and asked him to stop bursting firecrackers. This led to an argument with the family, after which the mob attacked them.

They pelted stones and bricks on the house, and the family retreated inside and locked the door. But the mob barged into the house by smashing the main door and assaulted the family members. They hit the family members including women with sticks. Even after this, the mob was not satisfied, and they molested the kid’s elder sister, tore her clothes, touched her inappropriately, and attempted to rape her. They scratched her body with nails, causing injuries.