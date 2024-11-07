It’s tragi-comic and it is hilarious – if you are not a liberal. In social media posts (a topic too sensitive to hit the regular MSM), the “liberal” commentariat has been outraging over the “betrayal” by the retiring Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Chandrachud. The grief and angst against CJI Chandrachud is genuine. It is as if their spouse ran away with a neighbour, that too one they hated the very sight of. Not too long ago, this Justice was their hero and the toast of liberals. He was walking on water. Not only did he do what they wanted, but his soundbites gave them hopes of more goodies to come. That probably makes the pain that much more unbearable.

To really understand this angst, we need to take several steps back and look at the ecosystem, the players that control it and their agendas. While it is perfectly acceptable to grab a tub of popcorn and enjoy the breast-beating while it lasts, to understand is to be prepared.

The first thing we must understand is the Indian definition of “secularism”. It is NOT the same as the European one which simply keeps the church out of the state, often going to great lengths to do so. Second, we must understand the ecosystem that gave us this definition and control it. Then there is the wider global ecosystem, and the mechanisms put in place to attract coolies from 3rd world to lick and prosper or defy and remain in slums. Finally, we must look at the CJ himself, his track record and public utterances.

Secularism is not church out-of-state and CJI Chandrachud did not submit to their anti-Hindu definition

At least that is what the Indian secularism in the Nehru-Indira-Sonia Gandhi era has been. It is much more. As an act of taqiyya, it pays fake respect to customs and rituals of the majority faith, something European seculars will not do – performing poojas to inaugurate construction, for instance. But the real goal has been very different.

Indian secularism is built around congenital, active, most often covert and at times blatantly overt hate for Sanatana Dharma. And this has been set, controlled and regulated by the hardcore left. Of course, Nehru himself was practically a communist as his generous praise of Stalin and the Soviet system shows, if you need any proof at all. His policies were communism with a coat of “socialist” paint.

Left’s hate is not without reason – after all, it is Hinduism that has acted as the last bulwark against a complete takeover by Stalinists, Maoists and other peddlers of rapist savage, mass butcher fringe left imported ideologies. They have been successful in Buddhist, Animist, Christian, and even in Islamic countries, for a while at least. But not in India. To ‘rectify’ this, Hinduism must go. There are no ifs and buts.

Sadly, the left and the corrupt, fascist looter dynasties it supports, hoping to enjoy power without responsibility and the license as well as state resources to pursue its pogrom, are very clear about this idea of “secularism”. It is the foolish Hindu, like a lamb led to slaughter, that sees false hope in their every tiny gesture, proof of faith in every fake temple run (on poll eve) and the occasional tilak on their foreheads. “Oh no! He sure can’t hate us, look! He prays”! His body language may show an obvious lack of engagement or respect and he may have an angry face even inside the temple – but so what? Unki beruki mein bhi iltifat shaamil hai as Begum Akhtar sings. We are living in hope against facts like a foolish unrequited or separated lover in ghazals.

This ecosystem doesn’t feel contented if a judge, or anyone for that matter, is a secularist in the classic sense of the term. You see, CJ Chandrachud is a practising Hindu – he is not an atheist or agnostic. He likes Ayurveda, does Ganapathi puja and so on. Of course, he is staunchly secular, respects other faiths and sings Christmas carols. You might foolishly think this should be good enough and he is the kind of secular Hindu that the left wants every Hindu to be. After all, isn’t this what they preach overtly?

No sir! You can’t be further from the truth.

The Left is not interested in such lip service to their ideals. After all, they are not Hindus (except in name) to be foolishly led or controlled. Whether it is Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot or Kim or their ideological coolies in India, they want total obedience. They want the CJ as well as every Hindu to be atheist, self-hating and a willing warrior in their pogrom of Hindus and their faith. If you don’t fit in, you are out. Convert or die as the left’s heroes – Aurangzeb and other such Sultans used to say. This expectation is not just from Hindus – it applies to any Christian or Muslim who doesn’t hate the majority community. President Abdul Kalam was out too. He was a devout Muslim who did not hate Hindus or Hinduism. That was a serious violation of the leftist idea of secularism. So, they hated him from their guts. Lesser mortals like Tarek Fatah who dare to respect the Hindu faith or try to be genuinely secular, face this all the time.

In fact, the CJI himself recently made it clear he understands the left’s idea of “judicial independence”. Although as a sitting CJ, he couldn’t name the left openly. He pointed out how some “pressure groups” expect total compliance and if you disobey, you are not “independent”. You must be a mentally retarded child to miss what he was obviously implying. That is an amazing clarity of thought on the part of his lordship. I wish every Indian understood this and acted accordingly. That level of intolerance and expectation of total subservience has been a standard feature of their ideology that has only resulted in rapist savagery, mass murders and crimes against humanity wherever they or their demi-Gods like Stalin, Mao ruled.

This clarity of thought and definition of judicial independence has obviously been with the CJ since day 1 – you don’t suddenly change stripes or ideologies. But somehow, the left has chosen to listen to whatever was convenient to them – his anti-majoritarian soundbites that came out of his secular instincts. Secularism, which may be pure, but to the left is not good enough as I pointed out earlier. They want hate – towards Sanatan Dharma. Nothing less will do.

Fooled by their own delusion, the Stalinist cabal suddenly woke up to the fact that CJ was not and is not going to be their puppet – and they are lashing out in violent, venomous attacks. Like Biden’s dementia crudely thrust into the face of US liberals on that debate evening, to a point where it couldn’t be denied or lied about any longer, the CJ’s idea of secularism, independence etc., were too much for them to swallow and hope for better days.

He is retiring soon and several of his recent words and actions – the Ganapati puja, with or without Modi present, his visit to Ayodhya, and his remarks about praying to the wrong God for guidance on the judgement all brought home the bad news – this man is no “secular” – at least not in the Stalinist definition of it. No amount of Christmas carol singing is going to rescue that image because it is not about being decent or liberal – it MUST be about living in hate. Once he retires formally, I can bet you the propaganda vitriol will switch into higher gear – as a warning to anyone who dares to cross them. I do hope the government can protect him as the dog whistling gets shriller.

I have kept for last the third point I made to start with – the global ecosystem that enables this.

As you must be aware, leftist hate for Sanatan Dharma is not of recent origin – but it was essentially an ideological pursuit untainted by money. I leave it to you to decide if that is any better than today. Of course, leftist “intellectuals” used to hang out at the doors of the Russian embassy for vodka bottles or free trips to Moscow but beyond that, it was just a labour of love. But the global woke ecosystem and the oil money of Islamist states like Qatar have thrown a new variable into the equation – $. Today, there is so much money, gigs, scholarships, jobs and favours chasing you if you have a credible track record of anti-Hindu hate that even observant Hindus will be tempted to suspend scruples and lick. After all, if you are an upper-caste/class elite used to good life but armed only with a degree in sociology or political “science” from JNU, Asoka etc, it makes you unemployable in any productive venture. Al-Jazeera boots or Soros orifices may look like el Dorado.

It is this ecosystem that Hindus face everyday, and CJ Chandrachud may face in his retired days!