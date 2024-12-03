Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Pappu Yadav’s own man threatened him to get his security upgraded; no link to Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Bihar Police

"The arrested person has confessed that he was asked to send a video message and for this, he was to be paid Rs 2 lakh. He admitted that he was given Rs 2,000 for making and sending threat videos," said Purnea superintendent of police (SP) Kartikeya K Sharma, revealing Pappu Yadav's own man threatened him.

Ram Babu Yadav from Arrah, a suspect who was nabbed from Bhojpur for allegedly threatening Purnea Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, is in fact, his own man. On 3rd December, police denied that the intimidation was carried out by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and informed that the accused did so that his leader could get Z security. On 3rd December, Purnea police apprehended Ram Babu Yadav and confiscated some videos from him.

During questioning, he admitted that he sent threatening video messages in exchange for money at the request of the latter’s close aide. “The arrested person has confessed that he was asked to send a video message and for this, he was to be paid Rs 2 lakh. He admitted that he was given Rs 2,000 for making and sending threat videos,” Purnea superintendent of police (SP) Kartikeya K Sharma informed the media.

According to him, recovered calls and videos showed no link to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He was an active member of Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), which he founded in 2015 after leaving the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), based on the authorities. He was reportedly urged to do so for Pappu to obtain Z security, and if he did, he was assured greater political responsibility. “Police have seized two videos from his possession, one was released and the other was to be released after some time,” the official added.

He implied that all of this was orchestrated by someone close to MP to elevate his security from the Y level to the Z category. He did not, however, reveal the identity of the individual, stating that it would influence additional investigation. The offender threatened, “You will be murdered in the last 24 hours. Our companions are fully prepared and have close access to you. Even your guards will not be able to save you. Happy birthday to you from Lawrence Bhai and his team. Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, enjoy your last day,” Pappu’s spokesperson Rajesh Yadav reported.

The accused claimed to be speaking on behalf of the Bihar gang Lawrence Bishnoi network in a 13-second video that he sent on the MP’s close associate’s cell phone on 1st December in which he threatened to kill Pappu. The MP received a threatening message on his WhatsApp on 29th November from a number based in Pakistan. Police have so far determined that the majority of the dozens of threatening calls and messages that Pappu allegedly received were prank calls. For two months, he has been the target of constant threats.

