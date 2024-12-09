On Monday, 9th December, PM Modi is going to inaugurate the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s Bima Sakhi Yojana at an event in Haryana’s Panipat to empower the women’s community for a developed India. As per the government release, the program will help women adopt the opportunities to become LIC agents and will receive monetary support of a maximum of up to Rs 7000 per month.

The event is scheduled to be attended by several Union leaders like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and other ministers from both the center and the state.

PM Modi shared insight about the project and said on X that the center was committed to empowering women for the development of the country.

“We are committed to the empowerment of mothers, sisters, and daughters across the country. In this series, I will get the opportunity to launch the Bima Sakhi Yojana in Panipat, Haryana at around 2 pm today. During this time, I will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate many other projects,” he said.

देशभर की माताओं-बहनों और बेटियों के सशक्तिकरण के लिए हम प्रतिबद्ध हैं। इसी कड़ी में आज दोपहर बाद करीब 2 बजे हरियाणा के पानीपत में बीमा सखी योजना की शुरुआत का सुअवसर मिलेगा। इस दौरान कई और परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास और लोकार्पण भी करूंगा।https://t.co/KcBMt7fFry — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2024

As per the government sources, the initiative by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) looks forward to empowering women aged between 18 to 70 who have completed their basic Class 10 education. The women interested in the scheme will be given specialized training and a monetary stipend for the first three years to encourage financial literacy and insurance awareness.

“After training, they can serve as LIC agents and the graduate Bima Sakhis would have the opportunity to qualify for being considered for Development Officer roles in LIC. Prime Minister will also distribute appointment Certificates to prospective Bima Sakhis,” the official statement added.

During the first year, the women will receive Rs 7,000 per month. The following year, the sum will be reduced to Rs 6,000 per month and by the third year, the women will be paid Rs 5,000 per month. They will further receive an additional Rs 2,100 as an incentive. Reports suggest that commission-based incentives will also be offered for meeting insurance targets.

Notably, the program will first be launched in Haryana in phases and later will be introduced to the entire country. As per the reports, in the first phase, around 35,000 women will be recruited and later around 50,000 women will be given an opportunity.

During the event, apart from the Bima Sakhi scheme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University’s main campus in Karnal. The main campus and six regional research centers will cover 495 acres and cost more than Rs 700 crore. As per the government release, the University will have one College of Horticulture for graduate and post-graduate programs, as well as five schools that include ten horticulture fields. The initiative would aim to diversify crops and conduct world-class research to improve horticultural technology.