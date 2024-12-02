On Saturday, 30th November, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested around 5 persons for murdering Shailesh Yadav, a minor boy studying in class 9 in Prayagraj. It is believed that the victim was in an alleged relationship with a Muslim girl which irked the family of the latter. The accused persons then, who belong to the family of the girl are believed to have murdered the boy. As per the reports, the girl and her parents are among the arrested.

As per the local reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Uttaraon police station area of Prayagraj. The victim boy had notably gone missing on Saturday, 30th November. The father of the victim, Ashwani Kumar Yadav stated that he got a call from someone on Saturday evening after which he left the home. Further, he got concerned as Shailesh failed to return home late at night. The family members of the boy also tried to call him but his phone was later switched off. At around 11 pm, the family of the boy began looking for him in the Ismail Lala Ka Pura village discovering his lifeless body.

The dead body of Shailesh was recovered from near a pond just 200 m away from his home. Apart from the dead body, the family of the boy also discovered a blood-stained axe, a mobile phone, and a pair of slippers. The police were then informed about the matter and immediately began investigations into the case.

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना उतरांव पुलिस द्वारा नियमानुसार पंचायतनामा की कार्यवाही कर शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम हेतु मॉर्चरी भेजा जा चुका है । प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना उतरांव पर सुसंगत धारा में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है, अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है । — DCP GANGANAGAR PRAYAGRAJ (@DCPGNagarPRJ) December 1, 2024

During the investigations, it came to the fore that the boy was in an alleged relationship with a Muslim girl and the family members of the girl had disapproved of their relationship. They had also warned the boy to stay away from the girl but the mutual communication between the duo continued.

The parents of the boy suspect that the family of the girl deceptively called the boy and then murdered him before throwing his dead body near the pond. The police meanwhile confirmed that the victim had been hit on his head with a shovel causing severe injuries. Further, the pair of slippers and the mobile phone were also found to be belonging to the father of the girl. After this, the police arrested the girl, her parents, her brother, and one other person in the case. Interrogations in the case are underway.

Amid this, communal tensions have erupted in the village given the accused and the victim belonged to different religions. Monitoring the situation, the police have deployed force in the village to ensure tranquility. The dead body of the boy has been sent for post-mortem. Further probe in the case is underway.