On Tuesday (10th December), Amethi Police exposed a Christian conversion racket in the Agresar village and arrested three people. The accused identified as Ramlal Kori, Sandeep Kori, and Omprakash organised a Bible reading session on Tuesday wherein they promised financial and other incentives to the people belonging to the Dalit Hindu community to lure them into converting to Christianity.

In #Amethi, gangs are converting Hindus to Christianity for almost 6 years now: Details



Ramlal Kori, Sandeep Kori, and Omprakash organised a Bible reading session at their house in Amethi yesterday. The accused had promised monetary support as well as other alluring promises to… pic.twitter.com/b02mRlGKKs — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) December 11, 2024

According to the FIR registered at the Ramganj Police Station based on a Hindu man named Govind’s complaint, Om Prakash, Ramlal Kori and Sandeep Kori used to visit the Agresar village and lure Hindu Dalits to convert to Christianity by offering them money and other benefits. The FIR was filed against them under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. Following this, the police arrested the three accused and questioned them.

Meanwhile, Ramganj SHO Yajendra Patel said that the accused had been jailed and a thorough investigation is underway.

Notably, a similar case has been reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, wherein a pastor and his associates organised a ‘prayer meeting’ called Masihi Prathana Sabha to lure over 50 Hindus to Christianity by promising monetary and other assistance. The accused in his case were organising similar events in various cities of the state with the same modus operandi.