Outrage swept a restaurant in Meerut, UP, after it served non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian family. The family has filed a police complaint at the Ganganagar police station against the Muslim staff of the restaurant, accusing them of corrupting their religion by offering them non-veg food despite ordering vegetarian dishes.

On Friday evening, a vegetarian family arrived at the Romeo Lane Restaurant in the Downtown Complex for dinner. They had ordered vegetarian dishes but were served roasted chicken instead. When the family realised they had received a non-vegetarian dish, they created a commotion in the restaurant, blaming the management for violating their dietary beliefs.

A video of the ruckus inside the restaurant has gone viral on the internet.

In Meerut, UP, A pure vegetarian family was fed non-veg supposedly "by mistake". They came to know when saw that in the bill.



Name of the Chef and the Server are Mohammad Zaidi and Mohammad Sultan, respectively. pic.twitter.com/S4m58WkWzS — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 9, 2024

The complaint filed at the Ganganagar Police Station alleged that the Muslim staff of the restaurant had intentionally tried to corrupt the religious beliefs of the vegetarian family by serving them non-veg food. The police have taken cognisance of the matter and launched a probe into the matter.

The case came on the heels of the UP government’s strict directives to eateries to display owners’ names to offer patrons the choice of knowing where they are having food and who owns it. The directives were prompted by an increasing number of incidents involving adulteration of food by restaurant and eatery owners, especially after videos of urine being mixed with juice and chapatis being spat on had gone viral on the internet, causing outrage among people and clamours for strict punishment to restaurant owners for violating basic hygiene and serving food that may violate the religious beliefs of the patrons.