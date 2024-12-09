Monday, December 9, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUP: Vegetarian family files police complaint after being served non-veg food in a Meerut...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

UP: Vegetarian family files police complaint after being served non-veg food in a Meerut restaurant, accuses Muslim staff of corrupting their religion

The complaint filed at the Ganganagar Police Station alleged that the Muslim staff of the restaurant had intentionally tried to corrupt the religious beliefs of the vegetarian family by serving them non-veg food. The police have taken cognisance of the matter and launched a probe into the matter.

OpIndia Staff
Meerut restaurant non-veg Muslim
Romeo Lane restaurant served a vegetarian family with non-veg food

Outrage swept a restaurant in Meerut, UP, after it served non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian family. The family has filed a police complaint at the Ganganagar police station against the Muslim staff of the restaurant, accusing them of corrupting their religion by offering them non-veg food despite ordering vegetarian dishes.

On Friday evening, a vegetarian family arrived at the Romeo Lane Restaurant in the Downtown Complex for dinner. They had ordered vegetarian dishes but were served roasted chicken instead. When the family realised they had received a non-vegetarian dish, they created a commotion in the restaurant, blaming the management for violating their dietary beliefs.

A video of the ruckus inside the restaurant has gone viral on the internet.

The complaint filed at the Ganganagar Police Station alleged that the Muslim staff of the restaurant had intentionally tried to corrupt the religious beliefs of the vegetarian family by serving them non-veg food. The police have taken cognisance of the matter and launched a probe into the matter.

The case came on the heels of the UP government’s strict directives to eateries to display owners’ names to offer patrons the choice of knowing where they are having food and who owns it. The directives were prompted by an increasing number of incidents involving adulteration of food by restaurant and eatery owners, especially after videos of urine being mixed with juice and chapatis being spat on had gone viral on the internet, causing outrage among people and clamours for strict punishment to restaurant owners for violating basic hygiene and serving food that may violate the religious beliefs of the patrons.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com