Following his return to the White House, US President-Elect Donald Trump has constituted a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This department will be headed by the official richest man in the world Elon Musk and Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy.

The main task of this department will be to cut down on government spending and make the entire government more efficient.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that United States is paying money to Pakistan for a prime hotel in New York City that is being used to house illegals in the country. Vivek Ramaswamy has come out strongly against this payment of hundreds of millions to Pakistan.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Author John LeFevre wrote, “The city of New York pays $220 million to rent the entire Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan to house illegal migrants. The hotel is owned by the government of Pakistan, and the deal was part of a $1.1 billion IMF bailout package to help Pakistan avoid defaulting on their international debt.”

The city of New York pays $220 million to rent the entire Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan to house illegal migrants.



The hotel is owned by the government of Pakistan, and the deal was part of a $1.1 billion IMF bailout package to help Pakistan avoid defaulting on their… pic.twitter.com/hB5Xm2vm4a — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) November 30, 2024

Highlighting the bizarre nature of the deal, LeFevre wrote, “Prior to this sweetheart deal, the hotel had been closed since 2020, having long-struggled with occupancy and in dire need of renovation.”

Responding to the post, Vivek Ramaswamy expressed his dismay at such a strange deal, and said, “A taxpayer-funded hotel for illegal migrants is owned by the Pakistani government which means NYC taxpayers are effectively paying a foreign government to house illegals in our own country.”

A taxpayer-funded hotel for illegal migrants is owned by the Pakistani government which means NYC taxpayers are effectively paying a foreign government to house illegals in our own country. This is nuts. https://t.co/Oy4Z9qoX45 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 1, 2024

Vivek Ramaswamy further added, “This is nuts.”

Roosevelt Hotel, named after the former US President Theodore Roosevelt is a sprawling 19-storey New York City hotel in a prime location in the New York City.