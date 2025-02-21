Tuesday, May 27, 2025
HomeNews ReportsHamas holds a grotesque exhibition of coffins carrying the remains of 4 Israeli hostages...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Hamas holds a grotesque exhibition of coffins carrying the remains of 4 Israeli hostages including 2 kids, Israel claims one body does not match with any hostage

Israel accused the terrorist organisation Hamas of breaching the ceasefire deal after finding that the body returned by Hamas on Thursday was not that of Shiri Bibas, the mother of the toddlers

OpIndia Staff
Hamas displaying coffins containing remains of the two Bibas babies, their mother Shiri Bibas and Oded Lifshitz

In a flagrant display of callousness, the terrorist organisation Hamas held an exhibition ceremony of the coffins carrying the remains of four Israeli hostages in central Gaza on 20th February. The bodies were said to be of Shiri Bibas, her two sons Ariela Bibas and Kfir Bibas and a veteran peace activist Oded Lifshitz who were taken hostage during the ghastly attacks carried out by Hamas on Israel on 7th October, 2023. The hostages were 32 years old, 4 years old, 9 months old and 83 years old respectively at the time they were captured. Yarden Bibas, father of Ariel Bibas and Kfir Bibas, was released by Hamas on 1st February.

Four black coffins were placed on a podium for display with loud music blaring in the background. The podium had a background poster showing the pictures of the dead hostages and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The poster read “The war criminal Netanyahu and his Nazi Army killed them missiles from Zionist warplanes”. The podium was surrounded by masked men carrying lethal weapons. A huge mass of people had also gathered to witness the ceremony. This is the first time that Hamas has released the remains of dead hostages.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the handling of the bodies of the hostages by Hamas. Red Cross, which received the bodies of the hostages from Hamas, expressed concern that the release was not done privately and in a dignified manner.

Israel says the body returned was not of an Israeli hostage

Israel accused the terrorist organisation Hamas of breaching the ceasefire deal after finding that the body returned by Hamas on Thursday was not that of Shiri Bibas. In a statement posted on X on Friday (21st February), the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that it was revealed during the identification of the four bodies that the body of Shiri Bibas was not among them.

“During the identification process, it was determined that the additional body received was not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other hostage. This is an anonymous, unidentified body. This is a violation of utmost severity by the Hamas terrorist organisation, which is obligated under the agreement to return four deceased hostages. We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all our hostages, “the IDF wrote.

The IDF alleged that the forensic assessment of the bodies revealed that the two kids were brutally murdered in November 2023. “According to the assessment of professional officials, based on the intelligence available to us and forensic findings from the identification process, Ariel and Kfir Bibas were brutally murdered by terrorists in captivity in November 2023,” the IDF said.

Hamas claims the Bibas family was killed by Israeli airstrikes

Responding to the IDF’s claim regarding the unidentified body, Hamas said that it would examine the allegations seriously. A Hamas official named Ismail al-Thawabteh reportedly claimed that Shiri’s body “turned into pieces after apparently being mixed with other bodies under the rubble”. Hamas claimed that Shiri Bibas and her two kids were killed in an Israeli airstrike. “We also point out the possibility of an error or overlap regarding the bodies, which may have resulted from the occupation targeting and bombing the place where the family was with other Palestinians,” a Hamas statement reportedly published on Telegram said. The terrorist organisation demanded Israel to return the unidentified body claiming it to be of a Gazan woman.

Under the ceasefire deal signed between Israel and Hamas on 15th January 2025, the terrorist organisation had agreed to release 33 hostages in exchange for 1,900 prisoners within the first six weeks of the ceasefire. Israel was expecting that 8 bodies would be handed over. So far, twenty-eight hostages and over 1000 prisoners have been exchanged.

On October 7, 2023, around 1200 people were reportedly killed in the attack carried out by Hamas on Israel. Around 251 people were taken hostage in Gaza. Sixty-six hostages are reportedly still being held in Gaza.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Fund Kaveri Engine’ trends as India eyes self-reliance in aero engine technology: All you need to know about DRDO’s turbofan jet engine project

OpIndia Staff -

It’s not like we will die of hunger if they refuse to negotiate with us: Iran dismisses US’s sanction threat, says it’s not worried

OpIndia Staff -

Terror in Solapur: Hindu Women assaulted, molested, and threatened by Islamist mob over complaint against illegal pan shop

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Air Force celebrates 26 years of Operation Safed Sagar: Read how IAF flushed out Pakistani intruders during Kargil war

Rukma Rathore -

Resignation drama, blaming India and creating hysteria about ‘war-like situation’: How Muhammad Yunus is making a last-ditch effort to hold onto power in Bangladesh

OpIndia Staff -

Parody PM of parody nation: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif gifts 2019 Chinese drill image as memento for ‘Op Bunyan’, leaves netizens in splits

OpIndia Staff -

Donald Trump calls Vladimir Putin ‘absolutely crazy’ after realising Russia-Ukraine war is not in his control, massive air attacks continue

Shraddha Pandey -

Minors can’t vote, can’t have driving license, but Supreme Court wants them to have sexual partners in the name of ‘adolescent love’

Anurag -

Ghaziabad: Criminal Qadir’s relatives and associates attack police, murder a Constable to prevent his arrest

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt to invest ₹6,124 crore on building ring roads, bypasses and flyovers in a major plan to boost infrastructure

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com