Bangladesh: Muslim mob attacks Hindu shop, vandalises Durga Mandir, injures locals on resisting

The attackers were identified as Chabbir Sheikh, Mustaqin Sheikh and Nayan Sheikh. Others involved in the attack are yet to be identified.

OpIndia Staff
Durga Mandir vandalised in Pirojpur, image via BDNews24

On Friday (14th February) night, a Muslim mob launched a scathing attack on a Hindu family and a nearby Durga Mandir in Nazirpur upazila in the Pirojpur district of Bangladesh.

The mob comprising 15-20 extremists attacked the shop of Rebati Gayen and looted his belongings. They also assaulted his wife Bithi Gayen. When local Hindus intervened, the Muslim mob also attacked and injured 8 of them.

Two of the victims include Durga Mandir Committee President Milan Gayen and his wife Irani Gayen. The 10 victims were later admitted to a local hospital.

The attackers were identified as Chabbir Sheikh, Mustaqin Sheikh and Nayan Sheikh. Others involved in the attack are yet to be identified. The Muslim mob also targeted the Durga Mandir and vandalised the idol of the Hindu deity.

They were reportedly armed with rods and pipes. According to victim Rebati Gayen, he had a heated argument with Chabbir Sheikh, Mustaqin Sheikh and Nayan Sheikh over their prolonged use of his shop’s WIFI.

The extremists had threatened the Hindu businessman with physical harm and left the scene. They did not show up at an ‘arbitration meeting’ which was organised on Friday morning. Instead, they came to attack Gayen’s shop and the nearby temple at night.

Following a complaint filed by Rebati Gayen with the police, the cops swung into action and arrested Chabbir Sheikh, Mustaqin Sheikh and Nayan Sheikh.

In the meantime, Durga Mandir Committee President Milan Gayen confirmed that work has begun to restore the temple to its original condition.

Bangladesh: Mirajuddin barges into temple and vandalises idol of Goddess Saraswati

On 31st January, a Muslim man barged into a Kali temple in Faridpur city of Bangladesh and vandalised an under-construction idol of Goddess Saraswati.

According to reports, the accused was identified as 32-year-old Mohammed Mirajuddin. He was caught red-handed attacking the Hindu place of worship, following which the accused was handed over to the people.

Mirajuddin was subsequently arrested and produced before a court. He was thereafter remanded to custody. According to the temple committee members, the Kali temple is protected by a 4-foot brick wall and the main gain is made of rods.

This facilitated the easy entry of Mohammed Mirajuddin into the temple premises. The idol which was vandalised was being prepared for Saraswati Puja, scheduled to be held on 3rd February.

Mirajuddin was previously involved in the destruction of the idol of Saraswati idol at the Faridpur ISKCON temple in February last year. Despite his arrest at that time, he was released on grounds of ‘mental instability.’

