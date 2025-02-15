Former Ambassador of India to the US Taranji Singh Sandhu has said that US President Donald Trump’s announcement about the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India sends a clear message and people indulging in such activities or threatening US-India partnership and Indian interests, need to watch out.

In an interview with ANI, Sandhu, who is also a BJP leader, said that the joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump also talks about decisive action against elements who threaten diplomatic safety and sovereignty of the two countries.

“It was in the works and it also sends a clear message as US President Trump has himself said in the press conference that there are other names also which are under consideration. So people who are indulging in this kind of a business and also threatening the US-India partnership and Indian interests need to watch out,” Sandhu said. He was answering a query on President Trump approving the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India.

Asked if President Trump will take stricter actions against anti-India elements like Khalistani separatists, Sandhu said the joint statement talks of tackling different kinds of threats.

“If you look at the joint statement, it mentions about that. It speaks in the people’s section about unruly elements and different kinds of threats. It is expected that they will take stronger and stricter action and they will keep them under watch,” he said.

The joint statement said PM Modi and President Trump committed to strengthen law enforcement cooperation to take decisive action against illegal immigration networks, organised crime syndicates, including narco-terrorists human and arms traffickers, “as well as other elements who threaten public and diplomatic safety and security, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both nations.”

President Trump made the announcement concerning Tahawwur Rana in a joint press conference with PM Modi.

“I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice,” Trump said.

The US State Department had said last month that it is evaluating the next steps regarding Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India.

A spokesperson from the State Department told ANI that the US has long supported India’s efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case.

“In view of the recent Supreme Court decision, and consistent with applicable US law, the Department of State is currently evaluating the next steps in this case, the statement said.”We have long supported India’s efforts to ensure the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attacks face justice,” the statement added.

Answering queries at a press conference last week Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said that India is in touch with US authorities for Rana’s extradition.

“On the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, from recent developments, you would be aware that he has exhausted all legal avenues in the United States with the US Supreme Court also dismissing his appeal and therefore, we are now in touch with US authorities to work on the logistics of his surrender to Indian authorities,” Misri had said.

Pakistani-origin businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana was convicted for his role in the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai.

Rana’s co-conspirators included David Headley, who pleaded guilty and cooperated against Rana.

On January 21, the US Supreme Court denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed by Rana, seeking to prevent his extradition to India.

The petition, filed in November 2024, was against an earlier order of a lower court that had ruled in favour of his extradition. A writ of certiorari is a legal document that allows a higher court to review a case from a lower court.

The 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai resulted in the killing of 174 people, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreigners. Over 300 others were injured.

