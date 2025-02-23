People with slave mentality have consistently been attacking Hindu faith and practices: PM Modi

Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the opposition leaders for mocking the Hindu religion. PM Modi made the statement during a public address in Chhattarpur Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after laying the foundation stone of Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute for Cancer.

PM Modi said that a certain group of politicians regularly ridicules the Hindu religion and divides people. He added that foreign elements have been using such politicians to target the country. “Many times, foreign powers are seen taking support of such people to weaken the country,” he said. “Such Hindu-hating people have existed in some phase or the other for centuries”, he added.

Modi called out people targeting Hindu practices

His remarks come at a time when some opposition leaders criticised the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Mincing no words the Prime Minister described such politicians as having a ‘slave mentality’ and said that they have been consistently attacking the Hindu religion and practices. “These people suffering from the slave mentality have been attacking our faith, beliefs and temples; our saints, culture and principles,” he said slamming the opposition. “They abuse abuse our festivals, traditions and customs,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi said that Hinduism by nature is a progressive religion and yet some people selectively target it. “They dare throw mud at a faith and a culture that is progressive by nature, ” he said.

#WATCH | Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Nowadays we see that there is a group of leaders who mock religion, ridicule it, are engaged in dividing people and many times foreign powers also try to weaken the country and religion by supporting these…

PM praised Pandit Dhirendra Shastri

Calling him a younger brother, the Prime Minister applauded Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Bagheshwar Dham for making efforts to promote unity in the society. “For a long time, my younger brother Dhirendra Shastri Ji has been spreading awareness among people using the mantra of unity, ” said PM Modi. Modi praised Shastri for deciding to set up Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Insitute for Cancer. Expressing pleasure, Modi said that people would now be able to receive treatment at Bageshwar Dham. “Here, in Bageshwar Dham people will now be blessed with prayers, food and disease-free life,” he added.

Mamata Banerjee described Maha Kumbh as Mrityu Kumbh

Following the stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj that claimed several lives, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Uttar Pradesh government. Describing the Maha Kumbh Mela as ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ (Kumbh of deaths), Banerjee accused the BJP government of prioritising the rich over the poor. “This is Mrityu Kumbh. I respect Maha Kumbh, and I respect the holy Ganga Ma. But there is no planning. How many people have been rescued? For the rich and VIPs, there are systems in place to get camps (tents) for as much as Rs 1 lakh. But for the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh,” she alleged addressing a budget session of the state assembly on 18th February.

Earlier this month, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan dismissed the government figures of the number of devotees visiting Mahakumbh and claimed that the water in Prayagraj is contaminated as dead bodies of stampede victims have been thrown in the holy Ganga river. After the stampede in the Maha Kumbh Mela, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav alleged that there was a massive administrative failure in Prayagraj and that “thousands were killed,” some “were thrown in Ganga,” and others “buried.” He accused the state government of concealing the true death toll and claimed that officials were ordered not to report figures exceeding 30.

Several unfortunate accidents have taken place at different locations in the country due to a massive number of people turning out to visit the historic Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.